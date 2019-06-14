By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cathedral City Mini Mature Nets 120G

5(1)Write a review
Cathedral City Mini Mature Nets 120G
£ 1.75
£14.59/kg

Product Description

  • Cheddar.
  • 6 smooth and mellow mini Cathedral City Mature Cheddar snacks
  • Make lunchtimes complete with these smooth and mellow Cathedral City Mini Mature Cheddars. Six individually wrapped bite-sized portions: a perfect lunchtime snack for you or lunchbox filler for the kids.
  • - From the Nation's Favourite Cheese
  • - 100% natural cheddar
  • - Made in Great Britain using British milk
  • - High in protein and a source of calcium
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • Up and down the country, sitting splendidly in a sandwich or bubbling beautifully on toast, there's nothing quite like Cathedral City. That's because our award winning Cornish creamery only uses milk from dedicated West Country farmers to create our distinctive, smooth, creamy cheddar every time. Which is why we're proud to be The Nation's Favourite.
  • All of our milk is 100% British and sourced from around 350 local dairy farmers in the South West, the heart of England's richest milk fields.
  • Join us on Facebook/CathedralCity
  • Established in 1966. By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Fresh Milk and Dairy Products Dairy Crest Limited, Surrey. Red Tractor Assured.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 120g
Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C.

Name and address

  • Freepost Dairy Crest.

Return to

  • Cathedral City Careline 0800 783 7281
  • Freepost Dairy Crest.
  • www.cathedralcity.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(per 100g)
Energy 1725kJ/416kcal
Fat 34.9g
(of which saturates)21.7g
Carbohydrate 0.1g
(of which sugars)0.1g
Protein 25.4g
Salt 1.8g
Calcium 739mg (92% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very handy to take out with you. Very useful if yo

5 stars

Very handy to take out with you. Very useful if you really need to be careful about portion control, either because of weight loss/control of health problems.

