Ilchester Mini Cheese Selection 230G

A Nibbler's Joy!
My husband and I are real fans of these cheeses - a nice variety, long shelf life and it stops us pigging out! It is excellent for camping, picnics or even a light supper watching telly. My suggestion would be to have a greater variety sold individually (say £* for 6) and allow individual preferences to be selected. The down side - more blooming plastic!
Wrapped in plastic and in a plastic bag. Disgrace
Tasty - and good portion control!
Really love this selection - apart from the Jarlsberg, which is why I've given 4 stars rather than 5. The individual portions help me to restrict my cheese intake, and each is the right size for a snack.