Ilchester Mini Cheese Selection 230G

Ilchester Mini Cheese Selection 230G
£ 3.00
£13.05/kg

Product Description

  • 12 Individually Wrapped Cheese Portions
  • Less than 100 calories per portion*
  • Cheese portions *Typically per portion
  • Applewood®, Mexicana®, Ilchester® Red Leicester & Ilchester® Mature Cheddar are packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 230g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.

Name and address

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL,
  • England.

Return to

  • Norseland Ltd,
  • Ilchester,
  • Somerset,
  • BA22 8JL,
  • England.
  • www.ilchester.co.uk

Net Contents

12 x 230g ℮ Cheese Selection

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Ilchester® Red Leicester
    • Ilchester® Mature Cheddar
    • Applewood® Smoke Flavoured Cheddar
    • Mexicana®
    • Jarlsberg®
    • Edam

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Rehydrated Peppers (3%) (Water, Red & Green Peppers, Red & Green Jalapeño Peppers), Mexican Style Seasoning (Paprika, Chilli, Cumin, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Salt, Sugar, Dried Peppers, Tomato Granules, Garlic, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Parsley, Colour: Paprika Extract; Acid: Citric Acid)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy1644kJ/396kcal
    Fat31.3g
    (of which saturates18.9g)
    Carbohydrate5.3g
    (of which sugars 0.6g)
    Protein23.7g
    Salt1.8g
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Ilchester® Red Leicester
    • Ilchester® Mature Cheddar
    • Applewood® Smoke Flavoured Cheddar
    • Mexicana®
    • Jarlsberg®
    • Edam

    Information

    Ingredients

    Mature Cheddar (Milk)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy1700kJ/410kcal
    Fat34.4g
    (of which saturates 21.7g)
    Carbohydrates0.1g
    (of which sugars 0.1g)
    Protein25g
    Salt1.8g
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Ilchester® Red Leicester
    • Ilchester® Mature Cheddar
    • Applewood® Smoke Flavoured Cheddar
    • Mexicana®
    • Jarlsberg®
    • Edam

    Information

    Ingredients

    Cheddar (Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Paprika

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy1700kJ/ 410kcal
    Fat34.4g
    (of which saturates 21.7g)
    Carbohydrates0.1g
    (of which sugars 0.1g)
    Protein25g
    Salt1.8g
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Ilchester® Red Leicester
    • Ilchester® Mature Cheddar
    • Applewood® Smoke Flavoured Cheddar
    • Mexicana®
    • Jarlsberg®
    • Edam

    Information

    Ingredients

    Edam (Milk)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy1296kJ/312kcal
    Fat24.0g
    (of which saturates 17.0g)
    CarbohydratesNil
    (of which sugarsNil)
    Protein 24.0g
    Salt 2.0g
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Ilchester® Red Leicester
    • Ilchester® Mature Cheddar
    • Applewood® Smoke Flavoured Cheddar
    • Mexicana®
    • Jarlsberg®
    • Edam

    Information

    Ingredients

    Red Leicester (Milk) (contains Colour: Annatto)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g:
    Energy 1653kJ/399kcal
    Fat33.7g
    (of which saturates21.7g)
    Carbohydrates0.1g
    (of which sugars 0.1g)
    Protein 23.8g
    Salt 1.8g
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Ilchester® Red Leicester
    • Ilchester® Mature Cheddar
    • Applewood® Smoke Flavoured Cheddar
    • Mexicana®
    • Jarlsberg®
    • Edam

    Information

    Ingredients

    Medium Fat Semi Hard Cheese (Milk)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Milk

    Storage

    • Keep refrigerated. Once open consume within 3 days and within the best before date.Best Before: see front of pack.

    Nutrition

    Typical Valuesper 100g:
    Energy1458kJ/351kcal
    Fat27g
    (of which saturates 16.6g)
    Carbohydrates0.1g
    (of which sugars 0.1g)
    Protein27g
    Salt1.25g

A Nibbler's Joy!

5 stars

My husband and I are real fans of these cheeses - a nice variety, long shelf life and it stops us pigging out! It is excellent for camping, picnics or even a light supper watching telly. My suggestion would be to have a greater variety sold individually (say £* for 6) and allow individual preferences to be selected. The down side - more blooming plastic!

Wrapped in plastic and in a plastic bag. Disgrace

1 stars

Wrapped in plastic and in a plastic bag. Disgraceful.!

Tasty - and good portion control!

4 stars

Really love this selection - apart from the Jarlsberg, which is why I've given 4 stars rather than 5. The individual portions help me to restrict my cheese intake, and each is the right size for a snack.

