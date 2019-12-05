By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whole Seed Loaf 800G

Write a review
Whole Seed Loaf 800G

£ 1.35
£0.17/100g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1392kJ / 332kcal

Product Description

  • Whole Seed Loaf 800g
  • Whole seed loaf. Made and topped with sunflower, linseed and pumpkin seeds for a crunchy bite.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Mixed Seeds (20%) [Sunflower Seeds, Brown Linseed, Pumpkin Seed], Wheat Gluten, Oats, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Rye Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Wheat Bran, Salt, Dextrose, Caramelised Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Rye, Barley, Oats, Wheat

Number of uses

16 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne slice (50g)
Energy1392kJ / 332kcal696kJ / 166kcal
Fat14.2g7.1g
Saturates1.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate36.4g18.2g
Sugars2.2g1.1g
Fibre3.1g1.6g
Protein13.1g6.6g
Salt0.8g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Palm Oil

4 stars

Disappointing to see that you use Palm Oil. Do you use 100% RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil?

Top of the loaves

5 stars

Lovely full of flavour of bread as it should be hope this is not being discontinued.

What has happened to the Whole Seed Loaf??

2 stars

What has happened to the Whole Seed Loaf?. I've been buying this product every week since Tesco began producing it and loved it from the start. However for the past two weeks my breakfast bread has been tasteless. It has also lost its colour and most of its seeds! Please tell me this is a temporary blip and that this is not the new recipe?

A really tasty nutritious bread.

5 stars

This is wonderful bread but the sliced version is the easiest to manage. The seeds go everywhere but great on your cereal.

The whole family loved it. It is tasty on its ow

5 stars

The whole family loved it. It is tasty on its own, for toast, sandwiches and savoury fillings and spread with jam and preserves. Definitely a favourite, long may it stay. bought by chance.

