Whole Seed Loaf 800g

Palm Oil
Disappointing to see that you use Palm Oil. Do you use 100% RSPO Certified Sustainable Palm Oil?
Top of the loaves
Lovely full of flavour of bread as it should be hope this is not being discontinued.
What has happened to the Whole Seed Loaf??
What has happened to the Whole Seed Loaf?. I've been buying this product every week since Tesco began producing it and loved it from the start. However for the past two weeks my breakfast bread has been tasteless. It has also lost its colour and most of its seeds! Please tell me this is a temporary blip and that this is not the new recipe?
A really tasty nutritious bread.
This is wonderful bread but the sliced version is the easiest to manage. The seeds go everywhere but great on your cereal.
The whole family loved it. It is tasty on its own, for toast, sandwiches and savoury fillings and spread with jam and preserves. Definitely a favourite, long may it stay. bought by chance.