Tesco 20 Mini Sausage Rolls 220G

Would prefer a more golden crust
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1343kJ / 322kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (25%), Water, Palm Oil, Onion, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Nutmeg, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Mace, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Chilli Extract, Rosemary Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above or consume immediately. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 8 - 10 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
20 Servings
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
220g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sausage roll (11g)
|Energy
|1343kJ / 322kcal
|148kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|17.9g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|8.2g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|29.9g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.3g
|Protein
|9.0g
|1.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
