Search with a list of items 

T.Chinese Chicken Curry & Rice 450G

2.5(5)Write a review
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2859kJ 681kcal
    34%
  • Fat26.6g
    38%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars9.2g
    10%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 687kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a spiced coconut sauce with cooked rice, peas and scrambled egg.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A taste of China Creamy coconut curry flavoured with a mild spice blend Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of China
  • Creamy coconut curry flavoured with a mild spice blend
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Fried Rice [Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol], Chicken Breast (20%), Water, Onion, Coconut Cream, Ginger, Garlic, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Chicken Extract, Red Chilli Purée, Salt, Coriander Powder, Soya Bean, Turmeric Powder, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Rice Vinegar, Molasses, Star Anise, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek, Chilli Powder, Spring Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Black Soya Bean, Fennel, Garlic Purée, Wheat, Carrot, Spirit Vinegar, Mustard Powder, Leek, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Alcohol, Clove Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Lemon Peel.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 35 mins. Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (416g**)
Energy687kJ / 164kcal2859kJ / 681kcal
Fat6.4g26.6g
Saturates1.2g5.0g
Carbohydrate18.7g77.8g
Sugars2.2g9.2g
Fibre1.9g7.9g
Protein6.9g28.7g
Salt0.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 416g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Very very tasty and very economic xx

5 stars

Very very tasty and very economic xx

Truly awful - it gets one star cos I can't give it

1 stars

Truly awful - it gets one star cos I can't give it none. Almost tasteless, the only way it resembles a Chinese curry is in its colour. Far too wet - the sauce is watery. The five small pieces of chicken are dry, the rice one step away from pudding. The only reason to buy this is to discover just how bad a ready meal can be.

Tasteless curry

2 stars

Curry has no taste. Should change the recipe make it spicy or something. Quick microwave meal if you don't mind tasteless food.

Poor effort

3 stars

Curry tasted not too bad, but it was all sauce and hardly any chicken. The rice was awful and tasted like soap.

The worst curry

1 stars

The worst chinese curry I have ever tried... now in the bin, the rice was dry and grainy, the chicken lumps where hard and the sauce was ok but bland...A very cheap and chatty take on chinese curry and rice, pay a bit more and get a decent meal.

