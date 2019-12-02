T.Chinese Chicken Curry & Rice 450G

Very very tasty and very economic xx
Truly awful - it gets one star cos I can't give it
Truly awful - it gets one star cos I can't give it none. Almost tasteless, the only way it resembles a Chinese curry is in its colour. Far too wet - the sauce is watery. The five small pieces of chicken are dry, the rice one step away from pudding. The only reason to buy this is to discover just how bad a ready meal can be.
Tasteless curry
Curry has no taste. Should change the recipe make it spicy or something. Quick microwave meal if you don't mind tasteless food.
Poor effort
Curry tasted not too bad, but it was all sauce and hardly any chicken. The rice was awful and tasted like soap.
The worst curry
The worst chinese curry I have ever tried... now in the bin, the rice was dry and grainy, the chicken lumps where hard and the sauce was ok but bland...A very cheap and chatty take on chinese curry and rice, pay a bit more and get a decent meal.