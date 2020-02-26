By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest King Prw Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

2(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest King Prw Tikka Masala & Rice 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1994kJ 474kcal
    24%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars5.2g
    6%
  • Salt2.3g
    38%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 501kJ / 119kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns in a cream, tomato and cashew nut sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • Responsibly sourcing our King Prawns is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Succulent king prawns in a rich, creamy tomato and fenugreek sauce, finished with fresh coriander. Our experts use succulent king prawns, creamy tomato sauce made with butter and aromatic fenugreek and rice enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices.
  • Succulent king prawns in a rich, creamy tomato and fenugreek sauce, finished with fresh coriander. Our experts use succulent king prawns, creamy tomato sauce made with butter and aromatic fenugreek and rice enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Curry Leaves, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin)], King Prawn (Crustacean) (16%), Water, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Purée, Tomato, Cashew Nut, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Butter (Milk), Coriander Powder, Lemon Juice, Cumin Powder, Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Honey, Green Chilli Purée, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Paprika, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Fenugreek Leaf, Chilli Flakes, Nutmeg, Clove Powder, Cardamom, Fennel, Chilli Powder, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 20 mins (from chilled). Stir, recover and heat for a further 5 minutes Stir well before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 45 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Heat for 40 mins (from frozen). Stir, recover and heat for a further 5 minutes Stir well before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Chilled: 800W / 900W 6 mins 30 secs / 5 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Frozen: 800W / 900W 12 mins / 11 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating from frozen. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (398g**)
Energy501kJ / 119kcal1994kJ / 474kcal
Fat3.9g15.5g
Saturates1.4g5.6g
Carbohydrate16.2g64.5g
Sugars1.3g5.2g
Fibre0.8g3.2g
Protein4.4g17.5g
Salt0.6g2.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 398g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Quality gone down hill

2 stars

Very watery and lacking flavour. Prawns are tough. Its Such ashame as i used to really enjoy this meal.

Needs a lot of improvement.

2 stars

Sauce was watery, nothing else in the curry except a few prawns.

Really not nice at all

2 stars

This is a terrible product. I think maybe the recipe has been changed. I would suggest that you do not waste your money on this tasteless, watery pile of mess. The prawns were very tough and the sauce was disgusting. I didn't finish it as it was just too awful. It is in the 'Finest' selection, I can assure you it is not Tesco finest day.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Korma & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Prawn & Chorizo Paella 475G

£ 3.50
£7.37/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi & Rice 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here