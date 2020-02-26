Tesco Finest King Prw Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

Quality gone down hill
Very watery and lacking flavour. Prawns are tough. Its Such ashame as i used to really enjoy this meal.
Needs a lot of improvement.
Sauce was watery, nothing else in the curry except a few prawns.
Really not nice at all
This is a terrible product. I think maybe the recipe has been changed. I would suggest that you do not waste your money on this tasteless, watery pile of mess. The prawns were very tough and the sauce was disgusting. I didn't finish it as it was just too awful. It is in the 'Finest' selection, I can assure you it is not Tesco finest day.