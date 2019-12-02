Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi And Rice 450G

Would not recommend
Was awful, was not spicy at all, it had a barbecue flavour too it which certainly isnt consistent of Indian cuisine and the chicken was gristly And was really bland we had to season heavily not what i expect from Tesco finest food.
Very poor, dont buy!
Very poor, lots of rice and a very small portion of chicken jalfrezi which was tasteless and had no spice. Would never buy a Tesco finest dish again, waste of money!!!
Not good.
Absolutely awful curry. Tasteless and the sauce was not remotely authentic. Had about 6 small bits of chicken in it. Rice was overpowering with a perfume like smell and taste. Terrible.
Healthy, spicy and very, very tasty.
Healthy and tasty! I'm a carer for someone with heart failure, and this is one of the few tasty pre-prepared treats she can have. She loves it!
Poor quality chicken. Wont buy again.
Onion Jalfrezi!!
Not sure where Tesco found the recipe from but the tomato sauce was way over what I would have expected and there were far to many onions. I like both but not in Jalfrezi. The chicken and rice was ok.
Not very finest
Sauce was great, very spicy and hot however getting 3 pieces of chicken for tesco finest is not what I would expect. Will go for the cheaper options next time.
Single use plastic !
Very Tasty, Quick and easy to get ready. Shame about the single use plastic !!
Do Not follow the instructions
Rice Crispies !! Do not follow the instructions or you will have rice crispies rather than fluffy soft rice. A meal completely ruined. Follow the normal curry method.... split the rice and curry halves and microwave separately for different times.
Not worth It
Theres no flavour at all just a mediam heat and nothing more very disappointing.