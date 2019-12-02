By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi And Rice 450G

2.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Finest Chicken Jalfrezi And Rice 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2039kJ 483kcal
    24%
  • Fat8.7g
    12%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars7.6g
    8%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 483kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, red pepper and chilli sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tandoori marinated chicken breast pieces in a rich, spicy tomato and onion sauce with fresh peppers Our experts flame sear our tandoori marinated chicken breast before adding it to a spicy tomato and onion sauce, lifted by the sweet crunch of fresh peppers. The curry is finished with fresh coriander. Our rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their natural flavours.
  • Tandoori marinated chicken breast pieces in a rich, spicy tomato and onion sauce with fresh peppers.
  • Chilli rating - hot - 3
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli, Curry Leaf, Cumin Seed, Mustard Seed, Colour (Turmeric Extract)], Chicken Breast (22%), Tomato, Onion, Tomato Purée, Onion Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Ginger Purée, Tomato Juice, Coriander, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Tamarind Paste, Lemon Juice, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Red Chilli Purée, Cumin Seed, Salt, Turmeric Powder, Chilli Powder, Sugar, Smoked Sugar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoked Paprika, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Clove, Fennel, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid several times.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins

Produce of

Made using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

11 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Would not recommend

1 stars

Was awful, was not spicy at all, it had a barbecue flavour too it which certainly isnt consistent of Indian cuisine and the chicken was gristly And was really bland we had to season heavily not what i expect from Tesco finest food.

Very poor, dont buy!

1 stars

Very poor, lots of rice and a very small portion of chicken jalfrezi which was tasteless and had no spice. Would never buy a Tesco finest dish again, waste of money!!!

Not good.

1 stars

Absolutely awful curry. Tasteless and the sauce was not remotely authentic. Had about 6 small bits of chicken in it. Rice was overpowering with a perfume like smell and taste. Terrible.

Healthy, spicy and very, very tasty.

5 stars

Healthy and tasty! I'm a carer for someone with heart failure, and this is one of the few tasty pre-prepared treats she can have. She loves it!

Poor quality chicken. Wont buy again.

2 stars

Poor quality chicken. Wont buy again.

Onion Jalfrezi!!

2 stars

Not sure where Tesco found the recipe from but the tomato sauce was way over what I would have expected and there were far to many onions. I like both but not in Jalfrezi. The chicken and rice was ok.

Not very finest

2 stars

Sauce was great, very spicy and hot however getting 3 pieces of chicken for tesco finest is not what I would expect. Will go for the cheaper options next time.

Single use plastic !

4 stars

Very Tasty, Quick and easy to get ready. Shame about the single use plastic !!

Do Not follow the instructions

1 stars

Rice Crispies !! Do not follow the instructions or you will have rice crispies rather than fluffy soft rice. A meal completely ruined. Follow the normal curry method.... split the rice and curry halves and microwave separately for different times.

Not worth It

2 stars

Theres no flavour at all just a mediam heat and nothing more very disappointing.

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

