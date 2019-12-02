Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala And Pilau Rice 450G

They have changed the recipe about 3 to 4 months a
They have changed the recipe about 3 to 4 months ago and it has lost taste, a thinner sauce, and different taste. Such a shame as this used to be 5 stars
Don't know what some people are thinking, Im very fussy and buy this for when having a busy day and don't wasn't to cook, its tasty and easy and have never had gristly chicken!!!
Please use different use by dates.
Awful
Tough gristly chicken with a strange tasting sauce. ‘Finest” it wasn’t, worst supermarket Indian ready meal I have ever tasted.
good
Tastes very nice and the quality is good. Easy to make too, some ready meals have annoying plastic covers this one is good. Only 4 stars because the chicken is too charred, so much black on it might taste better but it is not good for your health. Fine occasionally, but having this regularly would be a bad idea.
Surprisingly tasty ......
This is one of the best curry ready meals I have ever tasted. Really full of flavour, with a decent portion of rice. Will definitely be buying again.
Very good flavour
This is the best available from supermarkets and curry houses in my opinion
This is a very nice curry!
It's just very tasty, & good to have in the freezer, knowing there's a tasty meal awaiting for you, after a busy day, & don't feel like cooking!