Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala And Pilau Rice 450G

Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala And Pilau Rice 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

  • Energy2265kJ 539kcal
  • Fat17.0g
  • Saturates5.8g
  • Sugars9.3g
  • Salt2.1g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 587kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, cream and cashew nut paste sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tandoori marinated, flame seared chicken breast in a rich, creamy tomato and fenugreek sauce, finished with fresh coriander. Our experts use chicken marinated in spices to infuse it with lots of subtle flavour, before it is flame seared for the perfect texture. The creamy tomato sauce is made with butter and aromatic fenugreek, while our rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their natural flavours.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Curry Leaves, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin)], Chicken Breast (24%), Tomato Purée, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Onion Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Cashew Nut, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Coriander Powder, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Coriander Leaf, Green Chilli Purée, Paprika, Colour (Paprika Extract), Butter (Milk), Smoked Sugar, Mint, Lemon Juice, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Fenugreek, Cardamom, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Bay Leaf, Pepper, Fennel, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 50 mins

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (386g**)
Energy587kJ / 140kcal2265kJ / 539kcal
Fat4.4g17.0g
Saturates1.5g5.8g
Carbohydrate16.4g63.3g
Sugars2.4g9.3g
Fibre2.0g7.7g
Protein7.6g29.3g
Salt0.6g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 386g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

They have changed the recipe about 3 to 4 months a

3 stars

They have changed the recipe about 3 to 4 months ago and it has lost taste, a thinner sauce, and different taste. Such a shame as this used to be 5 stars

Don't know what some people are thinking, Im very

4 stars

Don't know what some people are thinking, Im very fussy and buy this for when having a busy day and don't wasn't to cook, its tasty and easy and have never had gristly chicken!!!

Please use different use by dates.

5 stars

Please use different use by dates.

Awful

1 stars

Tough gristly chicken with a strange tasting sauce. ‘Finest” it wasn’t, worst supermarket Indian ready meal I have ever tasted.

good

4 stars

Tastes very nice and the quality is good. Easy to make too, some ready meals have annoying plastic covers this one is good. Only 4 stars because the chicken is too charred, so much black on it might taste better but it is not good for your health. Fine occasionally, but having this regularly would be a bad idea.

Surprisingly tasty ......

5 stars

This is one of the best curry ready meals I have ever tasted. Really full of flavour, with a decent portion of rice. Will definitely be buying again.

Very good flavour

5 stars

This is the best available from supermarkets and curry houses in my opinion

This is a very nice curry!

1 stars

It's just very tasty, & good to have in the freezer, knowing there's a tasty meal awaiting for you, after a busy day, & don't feel like cooking!

