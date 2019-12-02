Tesco Finest Chicken Korma With Pilau Rice 450G

So disappointing, What have they Done to change th
So disappointing, What have they Done to change the taste. Used to be my favourite Korma, but now it’s awful, my husband had Madra but now we don’t have either.
horrible
this is the worst FINEST meal I have ever had the rice was like eating grass seeds the sauce was bland and the chicken was dry
More like Tesco Essentials!
Considering it’s supposed to be Tesco Finest it was terrible. It was tasteless and watery. The chicken pieces were chewy and my husband had the chicken tikka masala and 1 piece of chicken was like grizzle. Will certainly not buy again.
Product was sent on the same day as 'use by date' with no price reduction. Not very impressed as it was chicken which has very little date leeway.
Tasteless and bland. It is not right to have this product with the Tesco Finest label and higher price tag. I hope Tesco do something about this product.
Ok
Not badl