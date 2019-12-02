By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken Korma With Pilau Rice 450G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Chicken Korma With Pilau Rice 450G
  • Energy2331kJ 556kcal
    28%
  • Fat21.0g
    30%
  • Saturates11.5g
    58%
  • Sugars8.3g
    9%
  • Salt2.5g
    42%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 589kJ / 140kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast pieces in a cream, cashew nut and almond sauce with cooked pilau rice.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Marinated flame seared chicken breast pieces in a rich, delicately spiced coconut and cashew nut sauce. Our experts use flame seared marinated chicken breast before adding it to a creamy coconut sauce enriched with cashew nuts, spiced with cardamom, mace and saffron, and finished with fresh coriander. Our rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their aromatic flavours.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Cooked Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Green Chilli Purée, Curry Leaves, Cumin Seed, Black Mustard Seed, Colour (Curcumin)], Chicken Breast (26%), Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Onion Purée, Tomato, Coconut Cream, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Cashew Nut, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Sugar, Salt, Butter (Milk), Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Honey, Ground Almonds, Desiccated Coconut, Cardamom, Green Chilli Purée, Smoked Sugar, Lemon Juice, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Lemon Concentrate, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Mace, Star Anise, Ginger Powder, Saffron.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold., The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Important
Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 50 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190ºC/Fan 170ºC/Gas 5 30 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: This product may contain whole spices which should be removed prior to consumption.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (396g**)
Energy589kJ / 140kcal2331kJ / 556kcal
Fat5.3g21.0g
Saturates2.9g11.5g
Carbohydrate15.1g59.8g
Sugars2.1g8.3g
Fibre2.1g8.3g
Protein7.0g27.7g
Salt0.6g2.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 396g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

6 Reviews

Average of 1.7 stars

Help other customers like you

So disappointing, What have they Done to change th

1 stars

So disappointing, What have they Done to change the taste. Used to be my favourite Korma, but now it’s awful, my husband had Madra but now we don’t have either.

horrible

1 stars

this is the worst FINEST meal I have ever had the rice was like eating grass seeds the sauce was bland and the chicken was dry

More like Tesco Essentials!

2 stars

Considering it’s supposed to be Tesco Finest it was terrible. It was tasteless and watery. The chicken pieces were chewy and my husband had the chicken tikka masala and 1 piece of chicken was like grizzle. Will certainly not buy again.

Product was sent on the same day as 'use by date'

2 stars

Product was sent on the same day as 'use by date' with no price reduction. Not very impressed as it was chicken which has very little date leeway.

Tasteless and bland. Definitely NOT the finest.

1 stars

Tasteless and bland. It is not right to have this product with the Tesco Finest label and higher price tag. I hope Tesco do something about this product.

Ok

3 stars

Not badl

