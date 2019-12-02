By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Chicken & Black Bean With Rice 450G

2.5(6)Write a review
T.Chicken & Black Bean With Rice 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2564kJ 610kcal
    31%
  • Fat19.9g
    28%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars10.8g
    12%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 618kJ / 147kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a black bean and garlic sauce with red and green peppers and cooked rice, peas and scrambled egg.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A taste of China Made with crunchy peppers, black beans and garlic for a savoury flavour. Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of China
  • Made with crunchy peppers, black beans and garlic for a savoury flavour
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Egg Fried Rice [Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Water, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, White Pepper, Salt, Lemon Juice, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol], Chicken Breast (20%), Water, Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion, Rice Wine, Sugar, Cornflour, Black Soya Bean, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Sesame Oil, Salt, Soya Bean, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Vinegar, Treacle, Chicken Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Yellow Soya Bean, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat, White Pepper, Yeast Extract Powder, Carrot, Leek, Alcohol, Lemon Peel.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer label.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 40 mins.
Remove lid. Decant into an ovenproof dish and cover. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Lid. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (415g**)
Energy618kJ / 147kcal2564kJ / 610kcal
Fat4.8g19.9g
Saturates0.7g2.9g
Carbohydrate18.3g75.9g
Sugars2.6g10.8g
Fibre1.9g7.9g
Protein6.7g27.8g
Salt0.4g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 450g typically weighs 415g.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--

Safety information

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Not really black bean

2 stars

This meal used to taste really good and I bought at least 2 each week, but not any more. The black bean sauce no longer tastes spicy and tangy. Lucky for Tesco my daughter is not too bothered and is happy to have one every 2 weeks

Easily the worst ready meal I have ever bought

1 stars

Truly horrible. Nasty musty taste. There were no "crisp green peppers". I took one bite and threw the rest away.

Please don’t buy this

1 stars

Truly awful. This was the most disgusting microwave meal that I have ever had.

Excellent flavour.

5 stars

Excellent flavour.

extremely bland and no flavour. bad packaging too

1 stars

extremely bland and no flavour. bad packaging too and difficult to open. terrible...

great value great taste

5 stars

first time i tried this and was more than pleased with the quality and quantity of the product in fact i have ordered this again and also other products from this range would recommend it so quick and easy after a late finish at work

