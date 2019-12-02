T.Chicken & Black Bean With Rice 450G

Not really black bean
This meal used to taste really good and I bought at least 2 each week, but not any more. The black bean sauce no longer tastes spicy and tangy. Lucky for Tesco my daughter is not too bothered and is happy to have one every 2 weeks
Easily the worst ready meal I have ever bought
Truly horrible. Nasty musty taste. There were no "crisp green peppers". I took one bite and threw the rest away.
Please don’t buy this
Truly awful. This was the most disgusting microwave meal that I have ever had.
Excellent flavour.
Excellent flavour.
extremely bland and no flavour. bad packaging too
extremely bland and no flavour. bad packaging too and difficult to open. terrible...
great value great taste
first time i tried this and was more than pleased with the quality and quantity of the product in fact i have ordered this again and also other products from this range would recommend it so quick and easy after a late finish at work