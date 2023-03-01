We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Wellman Max 84 Tablets

Wellman Max 84 Tablets

5(1)
Write a review

£21.00

£0.25/each

Wellman Max 84 Tablets
Maximum 3-in-1 support - especially for menWellman® Max provides maximum support in the range, with a convenient 3-in-1 Triple Pack including:- Advanced Wellman® micronutrient vitamin and mineral tablets with Siberian ginseng extract, amino acids, coenzyme Q10 and octacosanol.- High purity omega 3-6-9 capsules with omega-3 fish oil, blackcurrant seed oil, pumpkin seed oil and olive oil.- Calcium and vitamin D tablets (including 500mg calcium)With Vit. DWellman® Max provides 25μg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form.Wellman® micronutrient tabletsEach advanced Wellman® micronutrient tablet provides specially formulated nutrients including:- B-vitamins: thiamin (vit. B1), B6 and B12 which contribute to normal energy release.- Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function.- Vitamin D and copper which contribute to the normal function of the immune system.- Also includes octacosanol and coenzyme Q10.Omega 3-6-9 capsulesFish oil, blackcurrant & pumpkin seed oils, olive oilWellman® Max uses only the highest quality marine and plant oils. Each 3-in-1 capsule provides:- Omega-3: from high purity fish oil.- Omega-6: from blackcurrant seed oil and pumpkin seed oil.- Omega-9: from olive oil (European Pharmacopoeia quality grade).Stringent quality control and certification of every batch ensures the highest standards of purity.Calcium & vitamin D tabletsEnsuring an adequate daily intake of calcium and vitamin D in the diet is vital:- Calcium is needed to maintain normal bones and teeth.- Vitamin D contributes to the normal absorption and utilisation of calcium.
Maximum support in the Wellman® rangeUK's no 1 for men**UK's no1 men's supplement brand.
©Vitabiotics Limited. Wellman is a registered trademark.
Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living Daily Support without Excessive Levels All Vitabiotics supplements are produced to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards of quality control, and offer optimum support from sensible, balanced formulae, without excessive levels. About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London Over 50 years Vitabiotics Est. 1971
Over 30 nutrientsTo help maintain health & vitalityQueen's Award - 4 Times WinnerAdvanced micronutrient tablets with omega 3-6-9 capsules plus calcium & vitamin D tabletsFree from Gluten & YeastWellman is Not Tested on AnimalsNo Preservatives or Artificial Colours

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish, SoyaMay Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

84 x Tablets/Capsules

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsTake with your main meal:One max tablet (dark blue blister)One omega 3-6-9 (green blister)One calcium (turquoise blister)Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach.This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From PreservativesFree From Yeast

Over 30 nutrientsTo help maintain health & vitalityQueen's Award - 4 Times WinnerAdvanced micronutrient tablets with omega 3-6-9 capsules plus calcium & vitamin D tabletsFree from Gluten & YeastWellman is Not Tested on AnimalsNo Preservatives or Artificial Colours
28 x Micronutrient Tablets28 x Omega 3-6-9 Capsules28 x Calcium & Vit. D Tablets

Ingredients

Omega-3 Fish Oil (from Fish), Capsule Shell: (Pharmaceutical Grade Gelatin [Halal Bovine Source], Glycerin, Purified Water), Blackcurrant Seed Oil, Pumpkin Seed Oil, Olive Oil, Vitamin E (DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish, SoyaMay Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAv. per Capsule% NRV‡
Omega-3 Fish Oil400 mg-
Providing Omega-3 fatty acids116 mg
Blackcurrant Seed Oil100 mg-
Providing Omega-6 fatty acids51 mg45 mg
Pumpkin Seed Oil100 mg-
Olive Oil (EP Grade)60 mg-
Providing Omega-9 fatty acids28 mg
Vitamin E9.8 mg α-TE82
‡NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, µg - microgram, mg - milligram, IU - International Units, EP - European Pharmacopoeia--

View all Multivitamins & Supplements

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here