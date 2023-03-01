Wellman Max 84 Tablets

Maximum 3-in-1 support - especially for men Wellman® Max provides maximum support in the range, with a convenient 3-in-1 Triple Pack including: - Advanced Wellman® micronutrient vitamin and mineral tablets with Siberian ginseng extract, amino acids, coenzyme Q10 and octacosanol. - High purity omega 3-6-9 capsules with omega-3 fish oil, blackcurrant seed oil, pumpkin seed oil and olive oil. - Calcium and vitamin D tablets (including 500mg calcium) With Vit. D Wellman® Max provides 25μg of vitamin D in the preferred D3 form. Wellman® micronutrient tablets Each advanced Wellman® micronutrient tablet provides specially formulated nutrients including: - B-vitamins: thiamin (vit. B1), B6 and B12 which contribute to normal energy release. - Zinc and iron which contribute to normal cognitive function. - Vitamin D and copper which contribute to the normal function of the immune system. - Also includes octacosanol and coenzyme Q10. Omega 3-6-9 capsules Fish oil, blackcurrant & pumpkin seed oils, olive oil Wellman® Max uses only the highest quality marine and plant oils. Each 3-in-1 capsule provides: - Omega-3: from high purity fish oil. - Omega-6: from blackcurrant seed oil and pumpkin seed oil. - Omega-9: from olive oil (European Pharmacopoeia quality grade). Stringent quality control and certification of every batch ensures the highest standards of purity. Calcium & vitamin D tablets Ensuring an adequate daily intake of calcium and vitamin D in the diet is vital: - Calcium is needed to maintain normal bones and teeth. - Vitamin D contributes to the normal absorption and utilisation of calcium.

Maximum support in the Wellman® range UK's no 1 for men* *UK's no1 men's supplement brand.

Vitabiotics Science of Healthy Living Daily Support without Excessive Levels All Vitabiotics supplements are produced to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards of quality control, and offer optimum support from sensible, balanced formulae, without excessive levels. About Vitabiotics Vitabiotics is the UK's No. 1 vitamin company, founded over 50 years ago. Our former Chairman Prof. A.H. Beckett OBE was one of the world's leading scientists and instilled our philosophy for research, innovation and excellence in nutrition. Prof. Arnold Beckett OBE, PhD, DSc (1920-2010) Chairman of Vitabiotics for 18 years Professor Emeritus, University of London Over 50 years Vitabiotics Est. 1971

Over 30 nutrients To help maintain health & vitality Queen's Award - 4 Times Winner Advanced micronutrient tablets with omega 3-6-9 capsules plus calcium & vitamin D tablets Free from Gluten & Yeast Wellman is Not Tested on Animals No Preservatives or Artificial Colours

Allergy Information

Contains: Fish, Soya May Contain: Nuts

Net Contents

84 x Tablets/Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Directions Take with your main meal: One max tablet (dark blue blister) One omega 3-6-9 (green blister) One calcium (turquoise blister) Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed the recommended intake. To be taken on a full stomach. This comprehensive formula replaces other Wellman® multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Preservatives Free From Yeast