Perfectil Plus Hair 60 Tablets
Offer
Product Description
- Advanced micronutrient, vitamin and mineral tablets with Marine Collagen, Horsetail botanical extract, Co-Q10, amino acids and Grape Seed extract
- UK's No 1 Beauty Supplement*
- * UK's No 1 beauty supplement brand.
- Hair is often referred to as our 'crowning glory' but styling, colour treatments and diet can all affect the appearance of our hair.
- Perfectil® Plus Hair provides essential micronutrients to nourish from the inside, delivered via the bloodstream. With specific vitamins and minerals to support the hair follicles, whilst also providing triple active support for the normal health and appearance of skin, hair and nails.
- The Science of Beauty™
- All the benefits of Perfectil®
- Riboflavin (vit. B2), niacin (vit. B3) and biotin contribute to the maintenance of normal skin
- Selenium contributes to the maintenance of normal nails
- Plus extra support for Hair†
- Zinc, biotin and selenium contribute to the maintenance of normal hair
- Colourel® Blend with copper which contributes to normal hair pigmentation
- Also provides:
- Amino acids and Marine Collagen.
- † With extra biotin and selenium compared to Perfectil® Original tablets.
Vitabiotics Where Nature Meets Science
- Biotin to help maintain normal skin
- Zinc to help maintain normal hair
- Selenium to help maintain normal nails
- With copper which contributes to normal hair pigmentation (colour)
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise Innovation 2018
- Queen's Award for Innovation Awarded to Perfectil for vitamin research
- 30 days supply
- No lactose
- No artificial colours
- No preservatives or yeast
- Pefectil is not tested on animals
- Marine collagen is Halal & Kosher
- Riboflavin (vit. B2), niacin (vit. B3) and biotin contribute to the maintenance of normal skin
- Selenium contributes to the maintenance of normal nails
- Zinc, biotin and selenium contribute to the maintenance of normal hair
- Colourel® blend with copper which contributes to normal hair pigmentation
Information
Ingredients
Bulking Agents: Calcium Carbonate & Microcrystalline Cellulose, Inositol, Horsetail Extract (Equisetum Extract, Silicon Dioxide, Maltodextrin), Marine Collagen (from Fish), Magnesium Hydroxide (Carrier: Maltodextrin), Anti-Caking Agents: Silicon Dioxide, Stearic Acid & Magnesium Stearate, L-Cystine, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid [Carrier: Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose]), Tablet Coating (Hydroxypropylcellulose, Purified Talc, Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose, Natural Source Colours [Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxides]), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium Salt), Vitamin E (D-Alpha Tocopheryl Acid Succinate) (from Soya), L-Methionine, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid [Carrier: Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate]), Crosslinked Cellulose Gum, Ferrous Fumarate, Citrus Bioflavonoids, Potassium Iodide (Carriers: Dicalcium Phosphate Anhydrous & Hydroxypropylcellulose), Niacin (as Nicotinamide), Zinc Oxide, Biotin (Carrier: Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate), Thiamin (Vitamin B1 as Mononitrate), Vitamin B6 (as Pyridoxine HCI), Betacarotene (Starch, Water, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol), Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol [Carriers: Acacia, Sucrose, Corn Starch, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Antioxidant: DL-Alpha Tocopherol]), Grape Seed Extract, Co-Enzyme Q10, Manganese Sulphate, Riboflavin, Sodium Selenite Triturate (Carrier: Microcrystalline Cellulose), Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin [Carrier: Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Maltodextrin]), Copper Sulphate, Chromium Chloride
Allergy Information
- Made in a site that may handle Nuts
Storage
Store below 25°C in a dry place, out of sight and reach of children.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions
- Two tablets per day with your main meal. Swallow with water or a cold drink. Not to be chewed. Do not exceed recommended intake. Only to be taken on a full stomach.
- This comprehensive formula replaces other Perfectil® supplements and multivitamins. There is no need to take an additional multivitamin.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Yeast
Warnings
- FOOD SUPPLEMENT
- Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients.
- Not suitable for children.
- This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Name and address
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
Return to
- For more info:
- Vitabiotics Ltd,
- 1 Apsley Way,
- London,
- NW2 7HF,
- England.
- Tel: 020 8955 2662
- www.perfectil.com
Net Contents
60 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Av. per 2 tablets
|%EC NRV‡
|Marine Collagen
|200 mg
|-
|Horsetail Botanical Extract
|200 mg
|-
|Grape Seed Extract
|10 mg
|-
|L-Cystine
|100 mg
|-
|Inositol
|200 mg
|-
|L-Methionine
|50 mg
|-
|Co-Q10
|5 mg
|-
|Citrus Bioflavonoids
|15 mg
|-
|Betacarotene
|2 mg
|-
|Vitamin D (as D3 800 IU)
|20 µg
|400
|Vitamin E
|40 mg α-TE
|333
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|100
|Thiamin (Vit. B1)
|8 mg
|727
|Riboflavin (Vit. B2)
|4 mg
|286
|Niacin (Vit. B3)
|18 mg NE
|113
|Vitamin B6
|10 mg
|714
|Folic Acid
|400 µg
|200
|Vitamin B12
|20 µg
|800
|Biotin
|150 µg
|300
|Pantothenic Acid
|40 mg
|667
|Magnesium
|75 mg
|20
|Iron
|14 mg
|100
|Zinc
|15 mg
|150
|Copper
|1000 µg
|100
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100
|Selenium
|165 µg
|300
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100
|Iodine
|200 µg
|133
|‡NRV - Nutrient Reference Value, mg - milligram µg - microgram, IU - International Units
|-
|-
Safety information
FOOD SUPPLEMENT Food supplements must not replace a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. As with other food supplements, consult your doctor or pharmacist before using if you are under medical supervision, pregnant, breast-feeding, have epilepsy, a thyroid condition, haemochromatosis, suffer from food allergies or are allergic to any of the ingredients. Not suitable for children. This product contains iron, which if taken in excess, may be harmful to very young children.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020