Tesco Tie Handle Food & Freezer Bags Meduim 40S

4(6)Write a review
£ 1.60
£0.04/each

Product Description

  • TESCO 40 TIE HANDLE FOOD BAGS
  • Tesco 40 Tie Handle Food Bags Medium
  • For your fridge, freezer or cupboard to keep it all tied up. Made without using BPA
  • Tesco 40 tie handle food bags. These bags are made without using BPA. WARNING To prevent danger or suffocation, keep out of reach of children. Not suitable for cooking or re-heating in a microwave oven. If using microwave oven for defrosting, ensure the bag is partially open and refer to oven manufacturer's instructions. Not suitable for cooking or use in conventional ovens.

Information

Produce of

Produced in Thailand, Packed in Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • - Ensure food has cooled fully before storing in bag. - When freezing, expel excess air before closing and do not overfill to prevent bags from opening. - Suitable for storing all types of food. - Simply tie handles together to close and label.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic not currently recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

The dimensions should be listed under the details

3 stars

The dimensions should be listed under the details for this product

4 stars

5 stars

This product is really very good value. Strong freezer bags of strong polythene. Used for lots of household needs. Thank you

1 stars

Would be useful to know the cubic capacity of these prior to purchase and if they're they bpa free?

5 stars

Just great for Freezing those left overs, or if you have a packet of frozen sausages and you don't want to use them all, just pop a couple in the bag and put them back in the freezer..

5 stars

Perfect size for freezing a loaf of homemade bread.

