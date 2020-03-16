Tesco Tie Handle Food & Freezer Bags Meduim 40S

The dimensions should be listed under the details
The dimensions should be listed under the details for this product
For freezing
For freezing
This product is really very good value. Strong fre
This product is really very good value. Strong freezer bags of strong polythene. Used for lots of household needs. Thank you
How much do these hold?
Would be useful to know the cubic capacity of these prior to purchase and if they're they bpa free?
Great for those left overs
Just great for Freezing those left overs, or if you have a packet of frozen sausages and you don't want to use them all, just pop a couple in the bag and put them back in the freezer..
Just the right size
Perfect size for freezing a loaf of homemade bread.