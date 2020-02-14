By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Chalk Wheel

2.5(2)Write a review
Chalk Wheel
£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Product Description

  • Chalk Wheel White
  • Korbond Chalk Wheel is ideal for marking fabrics and patterns. The chalk creates a fine line that is easily brushed away by using a hand or cloth.
  • Care & repair

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions:
  • To begin use remove small plastic cap from chalk refill.
  • Use Korbond Chalk Wheel to make temporary markings on fabric.
  • Always test Chalk Wheel on a sample piece of fabric prior to use.
  • Gently roll Chalk Wheel over fabric to create a fine line.
  • Brush chalk away with hand or a cloth after use.
  • Refill with Korbond Chalk Wheel Refills.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Korbond Group,
  • 2, The Mallard Business Park,
  • Trent Road,
  • Grantham,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • NG31 7XQ.

  • For more advice please visit us at www.korbond.co.uk
  • Alternatively call our Customer Service Helpline 01476 581 888
  • Korbond Group,
  • 2, The Mallard Business Park,
  • Trent Road,
  • Grantham,
  • Lincolnshire,
  • NG31 7XQ.

Instructions not clear

3 stars

Instructions not very good. To use you have to prise off plastic window with chalk inside (quite difficult to remove) then there is a long plastic cap remove this (be careful as chalk will spill out ) and replace plastic window back in should now work well

Getting it ready to work needs dexterity

2 stars

The instructions do not explain where the small plastic cap is to enable its removal. Once googled, I then couldn't remove the chalk refill from the case. It was eventually forced off with a knife m- not ideal. Instructions and ease of use extremely poor.

