Chalk Wheel

Instructions not clear
Instructions not very good. To use you have to prise off plastic window with chalk inside (quite difficult to remove) then there is a long plastic cap remove this (be careful as chalk will spill out ) and replace plastic window back in should now work well
Getting it ready to work needs dexterity
The instructions do not explain where the small plastic cap is to enable its removal. Once googled, I then couldn't remove the chalk refill from the case. It was eventually forced off with a knife m- not ideal. Instructions and ease of use extremely poor.