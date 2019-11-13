Tesco Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

Weirdly sweet. It’s below average.
Weirdly sweet. It’s below average.
Lovely soft loaf but firm enough to use spread on,
Lovely soft loaf but firm enough to use spread on, Keeps very well - had 4 loaves delivered Saturday - opened the third on Thursday and it was still beautifully fresh. Have also frozen it very successfully.
fresh
this is an unbelievably fresh loaf.very tasty and highly recommended
Used with two days not happy
Used with two days not happy
Absolute satisfaction
It is said that bread is the staff of life,be that as it may, this bread was really delicious. It had a good soft (but still firm enough for the butter to spread quite evenly) texture. It made for excellent sandwiches,and/or for toast,and it freshness lasted for the entire loaf. Well done Tesco !!!
Contains caramelised sugar and palm oil
It contains caramelised sugar, which makes it a fake brown colour. I don't like bread which contains sugar. It also has palm oil in it.
Great Value
I love this bread, I normally freeze it and then take half out and keep it in the fridge
It is very good value but is far too often unavail
It is very good value but is far too often unavailable and the replacement -often Hovis is nothing like as good. Your stockists need to improve their system.