By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

4(8)Write a review
Tesco Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G
£ 0.59
£0.07/100g
One slice
  • Energy395kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 986kJ / 234kcal

Product Description

  • Medium sliced wholemeal bread.
  • Made with wholemeal flour and baked for softness
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Flour, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Caramelised Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Product will remain at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne slice (40g)
Energy986kJ / 234kcal395kJ / 93kcal
Fat2.9g1.2g
Saturates0.6g0.2g
Carbohydrate36.7g14.7g
Sugars3.0g1.2g
Fibre6.6g2.6g
Protein11.9g4.8g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Weirdly sweet. It’s below average.

3 stars

Weirdly sweet. It’s below average.

Lovely soft loaf but firm enough to use spread on,

5 stars

Lovely soft loaf but firm enough to use spread on, Keeps very well - had 4 loaves delivered Saturday - opened the third on Thursday and it was still beautifully fresh. Have also frozen it very successfully.

fresh

5 stars

this is an unbelievably fresh loaf.very tasty and highly recommended

Used with two days not happy

1 stars

Used with two days not happy

Absolute satisfaction

5 stars

It is said that bread is the staff of life,be that as it may, this bread was really delicious. It had a good soft (but still firm enough for the butter to spread quite evenly) texture. It made for excellent sandwiches,and/or for toast,and it freshness lasted for the entire loaf. Well done Tesco !!!

Contains caramelised sugar and palm oil

1 stars

It contains caramelised sugar, which makes it a fake brown colour. I don't like bread which contains sugar. It also has palm oil in it.

Great Value

5 stars

I love this bread, I normally freeze it and then take half out and keep it in the fridge

It is very good value but is far too often unavail

5 stars

It is very good value but is far too often unavailable and the replacement -often Hovis is nothing like as good. Your stockists need to improve their system.

Usually bought next

Tesco Crumpets 8 Pack

£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Tesco 8 Plain Tortilla Wraps

£ 0.95
£0.12/each

Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

£ 0.59
£0.07/100g

Tesco Wholemeal Pitta Bread 6 Pack

£ 0.55
£0.09/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here