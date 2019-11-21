Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

Great for sandwich's & toast, freezes well.
This is a lovely loaf of bread which makes wonderful sandwiches. It seems to stay fresh for longer than the more expensive brands. It freezes very well and makes really good toast from frozen. I can't think why I would bother with the more expensive loaves anymore, enjoy!
Not fit for purpose, falls apart in your hands removing it from the packaging, as for trying to spread anything on it, it just falls apart, I don't know what recipe Tesco use for this but it's far too short and needs something to hold it together.
lovely and soft, I freeze mine then take out what I need, keeps it nice and fresh
Not bad for the price
I was surprised.
Better than most bread we have had in a long time. It remains fresh long enough to finish it. We find regular brands are unpleasant, crusts are dry even with a good date on them. I was surprised !
Used to love this bread when it was sold as soft, it was just as good as Hovis. But now it's been changed to 'stay fresh' it's awful. It's so dry it's like it's already stale, and I've had 3 loaves all the same. I won't be buying again, so disappointed.
Lovely bread
Very tasty bread
not good
not medium sliced but thin sliced so poor it falls apart when spreading soft butter on it
Very Cheap
Well worth the money and tastes like bread, you know you can even toast it (lol).