Tesco White Medium Bread 800G

3.5(9)Write a review
Tesco White Medium Bread 800G
£ 0.59
£0.07/100g
One slice
  • Energy405kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1013kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • Medium sliced white bread.
  • Baked for a soft and light texture
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Yeast, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Product will remain at its best if pack is resealed between uses and not refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1013kJ / 239kcal405kJ / 96kcal
Fat2.2g0.9g
Saturates0.5g0.2g
Carbohydrate45.6g18.2g
Sugars2.5g1.0g
Fibre2.3g0.9g
Protein8.1g3.2g
Salt0.9g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Great for sandwich's & toast, freezes well.

5 stars

This is a lovely loaf of bread which makes wonderful sandwiches. It seems to stay fresh for longer than the more expensive brands. It freezes very well and makes really good toast from frozen. I can't think why I would bother with the more expensive loaves anymore, enjoy!

Not fit for purpose, falls apart in your hands rem

1 stars

Not fit for purpose, falls apart in your hands removing it from the packaging, as for trying to spread anything on it, it just falls apart, I don't know what recipe Tesco use for this but it's far too short and needs something to hold it together.

lovely and soft, I freeze mine then take out what

5 stars

lovely and soft, I freeze mine then take out what I need, keeps it nice and fresh

Not bad for the price

5 stars

Not bad for the price

I was surprised.

5 stars

Better than most bread we have had in a long time. It remains fresh long enough to finish it. We find regular brands are unpleasant, crusts are dry even with a good date on them. I was surprised !

Used to love this bread when it was sold as soft,

1 stars

Used to love this bread when it was sold as soft, it was just as good as Hovis. But now it's been changed to 'stay fresh' it's awful. It's so dry it's like it's already stale, and I've had 3 loaves all the same. I won't be buying again, so disappointed.

Lovely bread

4 stars

Very tasty bread

not good

2 stars

not medium sliced but thin sliced so poor it falls apart when spreading soft butter on it

Very Cheap

3 stars

Well worth the money and tastes like bread, you know you can even toast it (lol).

