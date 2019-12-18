Huggies Pure Baby Wipes Pure 56

recommend these for thickness
I like these very thick biodegradable. Recently switched to huggies. you dont need to double up wipes. would like to see an organic fragrance free line with all natural ingredients
happy enuf
great product thanks
Highly recommend ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️
Really lovely and thick so they clean so well. They have a nice fragrance not strong just a nice clean fresh Smell. There gentle on the skin so it keeps the skin amazing with no worries of skin rashes. I highly recommend these to any parents. Not just for the kids. I use them to and they keep my skin nice and fresh.
love these wipes
Always buy these when ever i can never had any problems with soreness or rashes and the thickness of the wipes makes them great for all the messy nappies also fab around the house for every day use
Does the job great
Does what it's supposed to and nothing else. It's one of those items that you wouldn't talk about unless you had something negative to say and I'm glad yo report there's absolutely nothing to talk about with this one.
Great Wipes!
These are great wipes. They don't smell of chemicals and they are easy to tear when you just need a little bit.
Great
It is so soft and gentle on my baby's skin...It leaves the natural moisture and prevent dry skin
lovely and soft
Great value wipes that are thick so they last longer, leave my baby's bum soft :)