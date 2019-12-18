Huggies Pure Baby Wipes Fragrance Free 12 Packs X56 Wipes

Very weak wipes, break apart when using which is n
Very weak wipes, break apart when using which is not ideal considering there purpose! Also, very hard to separate into individual wipes. Will not be using again
love these wipes
Always buy these when ever i can never had any problems with soreness or rashes and the thickness of the wipes makes them great for all the messy nappies also fab around the house for every day use
Does the job great
Does what it's supposed to and nothing else. It's one of those items that you wouldn't talk about unless you had something negative to say and I'm glad yo report there's absolutely nothing to talk about with this one.
Great Wipes!
These are great wipes. They don't smell of chemicals and they are easy to tear when you just need a little bit.
Great
It is so soft and gentle on my baby's skin...It leaves the natural moisture and prevent dry skin
lovely and soft
Great value wipes that are thick so they last longer, leave my baby's bum soft :)