Huggies Pure Baby Wipes Fragrance Free 12 Packs X56 Wipes

4(6)Write a review
£ 7.00
£0.01/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Pure Baby Wipes
  • For more information, visit: https://www.huggieswipes.co.uk/
  • Huggies® Pure Baby Wipes
  • You are sensitive about your little one, which is only natural. They're so small, so pure, so gentle. And of course, you don't want anything harmful to touch their delicate skin. For that, you'll want a wipe as sensitive and caring as you are.
  • Huggies® Pure Wipes, made with skin loving natural* fibres, gently clean and protect baby's delicate skin. With 99% pure water and no fragrance, being hypoallergenic and clinically tested. The purity of water and the touch of Huggies® provides gentle, natural care for your baby.
  • British Skin Foundation recognizes Huggies® research into healthy skin.
  • *65% pulp
  • Fragrance free
  • 99% pure water
  • Gently clean and protect baby's delicate skin. Safe from day one
  • Hypoallergenic with no perfume
  • British Skin Foundation recognises Huggies research into healthy skin

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Coco-Betaine, Polysorbate 20, Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate

Produce of

Made in UK

Name and address

  • Kimberly Clark Limited,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
  • Consumer Relations Services,
  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Or call us on: FREEPHONE 0800 587 5298 (UK) 1800946659 (IE)

Net Contents

672 x Wipes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Very weak wipes, break apart when using which is n

1 stars

Very weak wipes, break apart when using which is not ideal considering there purpose! Also, very hard to separate into individual wipes. Will not be using again

love these wipes

5 stars

Always buy these when ever i can never had any problems with soreness or rashes and the thickness of the wipes makes them great for all the messy nappies also fab around the house for every day use

Does the job great

5 stars

Does what it's supposed to and nothing else. It's one of those items that you wouldn't talk about unless you had something negative to say and I'm glad yo report there's absolutely nothing to talk about with this one.

Great Wipes!

4 stars

These are great wipes. They don't smell of chemicals and they are easy to tear when you just need a little bit.

Great

5 stars

It is so soft and gentle on my baby's skin...It leaves the natural moisture and prevent dry skin

lovely and soft

5 stars

Great value wipes that are thick so they last longer, leave my baby's bum soft :)

