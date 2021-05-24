We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Norfolk Cake Co Honey Flapjack

Norfolk Cake Co Honey Flapjack
£ 0.85
£0.85/each

Product Description

  • A hand finished syrupy flapjack

Information

Ingredients

Jumbo Oats (48%), Golden Syrup (18%), Vegetable Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Water), Sugar, Honey (5%), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Name and address

  • Riverbank Bakery,
  • Hardwick Narrows,
  • Kings Lynn,
  • Norfolk,
  • PE30 4LJ.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1773 kj/425 kcal
Fat 19.97 g
of which Saturates 7.79 g
Carbohydrates50.82 g
of which Sugars 27.91 g
Protein 6.54 g
Salt 0.1 g
1 Review

Average of 4 stars

4 stars

The taste was good, but very small. I thought it would enough for four people the packet is for an individual. That's why I thought it was expensive.

