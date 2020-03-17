By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

1(4)Write a review
Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap 2 Pack
£ 5.00
£2.50/each
  • - 2 pack
  • - 60W
  • - Bayonet cap B22d
  • With a classic shape, this set of 2 Tesco 60W LED bulbs each put out 806 lumens of warm white light. They are easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a bayonet cap (BC).
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - Classic 60W BC
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 9.5w
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 806
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

4 Reviews

Average of 1.2 stars

Lasted under a year!

1 stars

Great bulb but like others say - states will last for 15 years - lasted under a year - appalling for the price

Bad batch?

1 stars

Did not last a year for me. Manufacture date 2018.09.07. Suggest Tesco change manufacturer for these. Great light when working but lifespan is abysmal. These bulbs are rated for an average 15000 hours which is equivalent to 7 years of 6 hours nightly usage. Looks like other reviewers have had the same problem. Bad batch?

These keep blowing out. Have tripped the box more

1 stars

These keep blowing out. Have tripped the box more than once.

15000hrs, more like 4000hrs.

2 stars

Bought this expecting it to last a few years. Used approx 3 to six hours per day, every day and it hasn't lasted two years. Date on the bulb is 26.03.2018 and it flickered and died just as we were eating dinner last night. Would have expected more for the price paid.

