Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

Lasted under a year!
Great bulb but like others say - states will last for 15 years - lasted under a year - appalling for the price
Bad batch?
Did not last a year for me. Manufacture date 2018.09.07. Suggest Tesco change manufacturer for these. Great light when working but lifespan is abysmal. These bulbs are rated for an average 15000 hours which is equivalent to 7 years of 6 hours nightly usage. Looks like other reviewers have had the same problem. Bad batch?
These keep blowing out. Have tripped the box more
These keep blowing out. Have tripped the box more than once.
15000hrs, more like 4000hrs.
Bought this expecting it to last a few years. Used approx 3 to six hours per day, every day and it hasn't lasted two years. Date on the bulb is 26.03.2018 and it flickered and died just as we were eating dinner last night. Would have expected more for the price paid.