Tesco Led Classic 100W Bayonet Cap

Super bright warm light. Keep your receipt ;)
So far, so good. Replaced lower-power LED bulbs with a pair of these. Great improvement, yet still fairly modest 14.5W power-consumption. I've heard of these things failing to last as long as they should, so I've been careful to hang onto receipt & packaging.
100W input very high for a "low energy" lamp
Hardly a low energy lamp when quoted as (presumably) output equivalent 100W, yet "Input power W" is also 100W, I would have expected 10W or less. No dimensions given.
Poor product, worse service from store.
Bought this about a year ago for use in a room which is used for a few hours a week. The light output is fine. The bulb packaging claims 15 years of light at 2.67 hours a day; yesterday the bulb gave up. Definitely not 15 years of light!!!! When I took it out of the holder, it was very hot. My local store refused to refund as I did not have a receipt. They could not replace, as they had none in stock and, in any case, what is the point of accepting another sub-standard product? I am very unimpressed by the quality of the item and the store's attitude. (Would have given no stars, but not acceptable.)