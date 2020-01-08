By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Led Classic 100W Bayonet Cap

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Led Classic 100W Bayonet Cap
£ 4.00
£4.00/each
  • - 1 pack
  • - 100W
  • - Bayonet cap B22d
  • With a classic shape, this 100W LED bulb from Tesco puts out 1521 lumens of warm white light. It is easy to fit and can be used as a direct replacement for light bulbs with a bayonet cap (BC).
  • Functional Name - LED
  • Variant - Classic 100W BC
  • Average rated life of lamp (Hours) - 15000
  • Colour Temperature - 2700k
  • Energy efficiency class on a scale of A (more efficient) to G (less efficient) - A+
  • Input power (Watts) - 100
  • Luminous flux of the lamp (Lumens) - 1521
  • Voltage Rating (V) - 240
  • Bulb Type - LED

Information

Recycling info

Packing. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Super bright warm light. Keep your receipt ;)

5 stars

So far, so good. Replaced lower-power LED bulbs with a pair of these. Great improvement, yet still fairly modest 14.5W power-consumption. I've heard of these things failing to last as long as they should, so I've been careful to hang onto receipt & packaging.

100W input very high for a "low energy" lamp

1 stars

Hardly a low energy lamp when quoted as (presumably) output equivalent 100W, yet "Input power W" is also 100W, I would have expected 10W or less. No dimensions given.

Poor product, worse service from store.

1 stars

Bought this about a year ago for use in a room which is used for a few hours a week. The light output is fine. The bulb packaging claims 15 years of light at 2.67 hours a day; yesterday the bulb gave up. Definitely not 15 years of light!!!! When I took it out of the holder, it was very hot. My local store refused to refund as I did not have a receipt. They could not replace, as they had none in stock and, in any case, what is the point of accepting another sub-standard product? I am very unimpressed by the quality of the item and the store's attitude. (Would have given no stars, but not acceptable.)

Usually bought next

Tesco Halogen 100W Classic Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

£ 3.50
£1.75/each

Offer

Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap 2 Pack

£ 5.00
£2.50/each

Tesco Led Classic 60W Bayonet Cap

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Tesco Halogen 70W Classic Bayonet Cap 4 Pack

£ 6.00
£1.50/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here