Tesco Sliced Mushroom With Parsley 150G
Offer
- Energy291kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat4.1g6%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 388kJ / 93kcal
Product Description
- Sliced mushroom with parsley.
- DELICATE & FRAGRANT
- Cooks ingredients
- Expertly selected for freshness & quality
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (99%), Parsley.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Fry in a little oil for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|388kJ / 93kcal
|291kJ / 70kcal
|Fat
|5.4g
|4.1g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|4.0g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|2.2g
|Protein
|4.4g
|3.3g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings.
|-
|-
