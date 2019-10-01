By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Mushroom With Parsley 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Sliced Mushroom With Parsley 150G
£ 1.00
£6.67/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy291kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 388kJ / 93kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced mushroom with parsley.
  • DELICATE & FRAGRANT
  • DELICATE & FRAGRANT
  • Cooks ingredients
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mushroom (99%), Parsley.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 1 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Fry in a little oil for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy388kJ / 93kcal291kJ / 70kcal
Fat5.4g4.1g
Saturates0.6g0.5g
Carbohydrate5.3g4.0g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre2.9g2.2g
Protein4.4g3.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
Pack contains 2 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

