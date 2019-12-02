By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Petit Pain 4 Pack

2.5(7)Write a review
Petit Pain 4 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
Each Petit Pain
  • Energy1480kJ 349kcal
    17%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt1.3g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1096kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • White petit pain with soft crumb and crispy crust.
  • A French classic baked for a soft inside and golden crust.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Petit Pain contains
Energy1096kJ / 258kcal1480kJ / 349kcal
Fat1.4g1.8g
Saturates0.2g0.3g
Carbohydrate52.4g70.7g
Sugars3.2g4.3g
Fibre1.6g2.2g
Protein8.4g11.3g
Salt0.9g1.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When baked according to instructions.--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

They have changed

1 stars

Completely changed for the worse. Looks nothing like th epciturem so disappointed. Loved these. New ones are pretty awful now. Please please change back.

2 stars

Changed for the worse

1 stars

These have definitely changed - smaller and lighter with a much crispier crust and a lot less dough inside. What a shame, the old-style ones were far, far better in my opinion. Will not be purchasing these again.

3 stars

These used to weigh around 135g each, but they seem to have changed the recipe and now weigh approx. 115g each. The texture is lighter and I don't think they are as nice. A bit "chewy".

Oh dear they've changed the recipe

1 stars

Tesco have apparently changed the recipe - at least in my branch (Welshpool). Look nothing like this photo and not nice at all.

5 stars

These petit pain are lovely great flavour ! you can freeze them to keep them fresh. I usually defrost after frozen in the Microwave for 2 mins then place them on a tray in the oven for 7 mins to go crispy. when cool fill them with your favourite filling and they are delicious.

3 stars

We love these. We pop in the microwave for 3-4 mins 0n 180 turbo and they come out nice and crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. Great with all sorts of things,e.g.cheese or salad.

