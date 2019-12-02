Petit Pain 4 Pack

They have changed
Completely changed for the worse. Looks nothing like th epciturem so disappointed. Loved these. New ones are pretty awful now. Please please change back.
Excellent bread
Changed for the worse
These have definitely changed - smaller and lighter with a much crispier crust and a lot less dough inside. What a shame, the old-style ones were far, far better in my opinion. Will not be purchasing these again.
Seem to have changed the recipe. Not as nice.
These used to weigh around 135g each, but they seem to have changed the recipe and now weigh approx. 115g each. The texture is lighter and I don't think they are as nice. A bit "chewy".
Oh dear they've changed the recipe
Tesco have apparently changed the recipe - at least in my branch (Welshpool). Look nothing like this photo and not nice at all.
These petit pain are lovely great flavour ! you can freeze them to keep them fresh. I usually defrost after frozen in the Microwave for 2 mins then place them on a tray in the oven for 7 mins to go crispy. when cool fill them with your favourite filling and they are delicious.
A family favouite
We love these. We pop in the microwave for 3-4 mins 0n 180 turbo and they come out nice and crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. Great with all sorts of things,e.g.cheese or salad.