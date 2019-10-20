By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Crisp 'N' Dry Solid Cooking Oil 250G

2(2)Write a review
Crisp 'N' Dry Solid Cooking Oil 250G
£ 0.79
£3.16/kg

Product Description

  • Vegetable Oil
  • Ideal for: deep frying, shallow frying, baking and roasting
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil (in varying proportions)

Storage

Best Before End: See side of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • To use, just heat gently to your usual frying temperature. It melts quickly to a light, golden oil. After use let it cool for a few minutes and then pour into a basin.

Distributor address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • England.

Return to

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Consumer Services Dept,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • England.
  • www.princesgroup.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:Per 25g serving
Energy 3700kJ/900kcal225kcal
Fat 100g25g
of which Saturates 43g10g
Mono-unsaturates 42g
Polyunsaturates 15g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which Sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

The best for chips and roast potatoes

3 stars

I have used it for decades and great results. I have been told it is now discontinued so now what do I buy !!!!!

Not a good buy

1 stars

It contains palm oil!

Usually bought next

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Stork Original Baking Block 250G

£ 0.90
£3.60/kg

Britannia Finest Beef Dripping 250G

£ 0.65
£2.60/kg

Tesco Goose Fat 320G

£ 1.50
£0.47/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here