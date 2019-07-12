By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Britannia Beef Dripping 250G

5(1)Write a review
£ 0.65
£2.60/kg

Product Description

  • Finest beef dripping
  • A great British ingredient
  • Authentic flavour for roasting, frying & baking
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Beef Dripping

Storage

This product may be bleached if exposed to direct light. Store in a refrigerator or in a dark cool place.Best Before End: See side of pack

Distributor address

  • Princes Limited.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Limited.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • www.princesgroup.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer 10g Serving
Energy 3700kJ/900kcal90
Fat 100.0g10.0g
(of which saturates)57.0g
(of which mono-unsaturates)36.0g
(polyunsaturates)3.0g
Carbohydrate 0.0g
(of which sugars)0.0g
Fibre 0.0g
Protein 0.0g
Salt 0.0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Best roast suds ever

5 stars

This makes the best tasting roast potatoes ever, much better that cheap pork dripping or cooking oil.

