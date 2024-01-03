Paw Patrol Vehicle With Pup

Collectible Pup Figure: This vehicle includes a collectible pup figure. Wearing their signature uniform, your pup is ready to save the day! Creative Play: The Paw Patrol are on a roll! Kids can explore their imaginations as they create all kinds of fun and exciting rescue missions for their favourite pup and vehicle! The Paw Patrol are on a roll in their rescue vehicles! Join each pup on action-packed missions with their vehicle! When trouble strikes, place your pup figure into the driver's seat and roll to the rescue with real working wheels! With authentic detailing and realistic features, the Paw Patrol's beloved pups and their vehicles bring all the excitement of Paw Patrol to life. As your child plays their imagination will be lit up with rescue missions full of friendship, teamwork and bravery. Team up with the rest of the pups and their rescue vehicles (each sold separately) and help save the day in Adventure Bay! Race to the ruff ruff rescue with the Paw Patrol!

H19.05cm x W9.53cm x D20.32cm

Vehicle Toy Car: With authentic detailing and working wheels, this vehicle is ready to take on exciting rescue missions!

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for ages 3yrs+

Lower age limit

3 Years