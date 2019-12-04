Copella Apple & Elderflower Juice 900Ml

Yummy
Love this juice it is so sweet.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 180 kJ
Apple Juice (99%), Elderflower Infusion (1%), Antioxidant: Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
Keep refrigerated.Consume within 4 days of opening. Best Before: See Cap
This pack contains 6 servings
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled
900ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|per 150 ml (%*)
|Energy
|180 kJ
|270 kJ
|-
|43 kcal
|65kcal (3%)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Carbohydrates
|10 g
|15 g
|of which sugars1
|9.8 g
|15 g (16%)
|Fibre
|0.3 g
|0.5 g
|Protein
|0.1 g
|0.2 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g (0%)
|Vitamin C
|63 mg (79%*)
|95 mg (118%)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|1Contains naturally occurring sugars from juice
|-
|-
|This pack contains 6 servings
|-
|-
