Tesco Organic Goodness Apples 420G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal
Product Description
- Organic Goodness Fun-size Apples
- There are over 7,500 different types of apples grown in the world!
- n/a
- At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children 4 years and older, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure! They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
- Organic
- Sweet & crunchy
- Perfect for lunchboxes
- Healthy choice
- 1 of your 5 a day = 1 typical apple
- Pack size: 420g
Information
Ingredients
Apple
Storage
For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.
Produce of
Produce of Argentina, Austria, Canada, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, Slovakia, South Africa, USA
Preparation and Usage
- Wash before use.
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 4 apples
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
420g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A typical apple (100g) contains
|Energy
|226kJ / 53kcal
|226kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|11.8g
|Sugars
|11.8g
|11.8g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
