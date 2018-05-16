By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Goodness Apples 420G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Organic Goodness Apples 420G
£ 1.60
£3.81/kg
A typical apple contains
  • Energy226kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars11.8g
    13%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 226kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Goodness Fun-size Apples
  • There are over 7,500 different types of apples grown in the world!
  • Organic Goodness Fun size Apples
  • n/a
  • At Tesco our range of food and drinks, for children 4 years and older, has been specially developed to encourage your child to enjoy an exciting food adventure! They can discover all the tastes and textures of good, healthy food and refreshing drinks. There are no nasties in this range, all we have added is a lot of thought and care.
  • Organic
  • Sweet & crunchy
  • Perfect for lunchboxes
  • Healthy choice
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 typical apple
  • Pack size: 420g

Information

Ingredients

Apple

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Argentina, Austria, Canada, Chile, France, Italy, New Zealand, Slovakia, South Africa, USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 4 apples

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

420g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA typical apple (100g) contains
Energy226kJ / 53kcal226kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g11.8g
Sugars11.8g11.8g
Fibre1.8g1.8g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

