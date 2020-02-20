Remington D3190 Ionic Dry 2200W Hairdryer

Great
I wanted a hairdryer that dried my hair quickly and this hairdryer does that. I would recommend this hairdryer.
Light and powerful
Needed a replacement hairdryer and this is ideal. Stylish, light but powerful
Hairdryer
Well what can I say, it blows (hair) amazingly absolutely amazing ya
Powerful but noisy
Works very well , reasonable quality , good price but noisy
Great Product
lightweight and long cable - dries my hair quickly
Very happy with Remington Hair Dryer
I'm happy with my new purchase of this hair dryer. It does everything it says it does!
Fantastic hairdryer!
I bough this for my daughter's birthday - she loves it! Great value; great results;
Exactly what I wanted
Only purchased last week but so far this hair dryer is exactly what I was looking for. It has 2 speeds and 2 heat settings plus a cold shot button and really does seem good value for money. Great colour too.
Long flex
Good hairdryer, quite heavy but with a nice long flex
Brilliant
This is my second one as my daughter stole mine as it's so good. Definitely worth a buy