Remington Hc366 Stylist Hair Clipper

Remington Hc366 Stylist Hair Clipper
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Remington® hair clipper with 8 combs
  • Self-oiling and self-sharpening blades
  • Includes a detail trimmer
  • Get a grip on grooming with the Remington HC366 Stylist hair clipper. Contemporary, slick black styling and a snug, ergonomic grip gives these hair clippers the design edge, while advanced ceramic-coated, self-sharpening blades means the HC366 Stylist delivers on precision and durability. Complete with 8 combs for different hair lengths (3 - 25mm) and a taper lever for precise cutting lengths, the Remington Stylist tackles all of your hair styling needs. The blades are self-oiling so it's low-maintenance too. The hair clipper comes with an angled moustache comb and a free detail trimmer to make short work of tidying up your neckline, sideburns or neatening moustaches. It can also be used with or without its AC charging adapter for up to 40 mins of cordless grooming. The Remington HC366 Stylist Hair Clipper comes with a handy storage case with 6 sectioning clips, hairdresser's cape, comb, scissors, cleaning brush, neck brush and styling instruction booklet.
  • Advanced ceramic-coated, self-sharpening blades
  • Includes 8 combs for different hair lengths
  • 40 mins of cordless use on a single charge

Information

65 Reviews

Easy to use

So much easier to use than my old corded version. The ceramic blades ensure a more pain-free cut. The carry case is very useful to keep all the extras together.

Amazing!

I bought this for my husband who wanted to tidy his hair and beard and it does a great job..very easy to use!!

Worked straight out of the box

I am very pleased with these clippers as they do the job lovely. Great price and great product that comes with everything you would need. I highly recommend these clippers

Does well

I bought one a few years ago which clearly stated on the box that it was rinse proof but the more recent one I bought didn't say this so I pray I won't get zapped in the shower. Also my old one broke after around 2-3 years and was full of hair that wouldn't come out even when I unscrewed it. Other than that I'm happy with the way it cuts, and it comes with plenty of different lengths so I can get my butt hair looking nice. Was happy enough to buy another so would recommend.

Good quality clippers

Only used once so far but seems to do a good job. The adjustable head helps to blend the different lengths. It took me ages but I'm sure I will improve with practice. Not sure about battery life so have a socket nearby.

Full of accessories.

Bought this to replace the old one, it’s a great kit full of everything one could need to style with, but the problem I have is the battery seems to be a little under powered. I followed the instructions regarding 16hours First charge etc. But the minute you have it on battery it sounds like it’s not charged and pulls a little on your hair as you cut. Little disappointed to be honest as the old model was exceptional.

Not bad

Its OK. Nice set however the quality I think in my opinion isn't all that. Counld of been better

Remington HC366 Mens Stylist Cordless Hair Clipper

Absolutely spot on! Keeps me nice n short cut, keeping the hair out of my eyes and keeping my uncle festa looks.

Excellent value for money

I bought this item about a month ago & it has not disappointed. Came in a case with lots of attachments & protective cape. Brilliant cut & adjustment s easy to use.

Good machines great future

I have bought this month a go its good work and I am happy.

