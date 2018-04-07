Remington Hc366 Stylist Hair Clipper

Easy to use
So much easier to use than my old corded version. The ceramic blades ensure a more pain-free cut. The carry case is very useful to keep all the extras together.
Amazing!
I bought this for my husband who wanted to tidy his hair and beard and it does a great job..very easy to use!!
Worked straight out of the box
I am very pleased with these clippers as they do the job lovely. Great price and great product that comes with everything you would need. I highly recommend these clippers
Does well
I bought one a few years ago which clearly stated on the box that it was rinse proof but the more recent one I bought didn't say this so I pray I won't get zapped in the shower. Also my old one broke after around 2-3 years and was full of hair that wouldn't come out even when I unscrewed it. Other than that I'm happy with the way it cuts, and it comes with plenty of different lengths so I can get my butt hair looking nice. Was happy enough to buy another so would recommend.
Good quality clippers
Only used once so far but seems to do a good job. The adjustable head helps to blend the different lengths. It took me ages but I'm sure I will improve with practice. Not sure about battery life so have a socket nearby.
Full of accessories.
Bought this to replace the old one, it’s a great kit full of everything one could need to style with, but the problem I have is the battery seems to be a little under powered. I followed the instructions regarding 16hours First charge etc. But the minute you have it on battery it sounds like it’s not charged and pulls a little on your hair as you cut. Little disappointed to be honest as the old model was exceptional.
Not bad
Its OK. Nice set however the quality I think in my opinion isn't all that. Counld of been better
Remington HC366 Mens Stylist Cordless Hair Clipper
Absolutely spot on! Keeps me nice n short cut, keeping the hair out of my eyes and keeping my uncle festa looks.
Excellent value for money
I bought this item about a month ago & it has not disappointed. Came in a case with lots of attachments & protective cape. Brilliant cut & adjustment s easy to use.
Good machines great future
I have bought this month a go its good work and I am happy.