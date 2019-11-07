By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kleinkaroo 2 Ostrich Fillet Steaks 250G
Each portion (125 g) contains
  • Energy590 kJ 141 kcal
    7%
  • Fat2.6 g
    4%
  • Saturates1.0 g
    5%
  • Sugars0 g
    0%
  • Salt1.0 g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 472 kJ

Product Description

  • Seared ostrich meat, individually portioned and packed.
  • For more recipes see www.kleinkaroomeat.com
  • Ostrich meat is a red meat, similar to beef.
  • It is naturally low in fat and high in protein.
  • Animal Welfare
  • Klein Karoo International is able to trace the meat all the way back to the farm. All ostriches from Klein Karoo International are bred using good animal welfare protocol, which contributes to a product of the highest quality. The meat is seared for your convenience to ensure juiciness and tenderness.
  • Seared for succulence & tenderness
  • Quick & easy to cook
  • Pack size: 250g
Information

Ingredients

Ostrich Fillet 98%, Brine (Water, Sodium Chloride, Citrus Fibre, Stabilisers: Sodium Citrate, Sodium Carbonate, Preservative: Sodium Lactate, Sodium Acetate)

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0°C to +4°CSuitable for Home freezing. Freeze on the day of purchase and use within a month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) consume within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Baste the meat with olive oil or butter.
We recommend flash frying this product, serving it medium

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat the oven to 180°C.
Place the meat in an oven safe dish and cook for 6-8 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Quickly flash fry the meat approximately 1-1 1/2 minutes per side in a hot frying pan.

Preparation and Usage

  • Inspiration
  • Serve exotic ostrich meat with a delicious sauce, potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Number of uses

2 portions

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Klein Karoo International Ltd,
  • Oudtshoorn,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Klein Karoo Europe,
  • Food Mark 21 bvba,
  • Leuvensesteenweg 613,
  • B-1930 Nossegem.

Return to

  • info@kleinkaroo.eu

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer portion 125 g contains*RI per portion 125 g
Energy 472 kJ590 kJ7%
-113 kcal141 kcal
Fat 2.1 g2.6 g4%
saturates 0.8 g1.0 g5%
mono-unsaturates 0.8 g1.0 g
polyunsaturates 0.4 g0.5 g
Carbohydrate <1.0 g<1.0 g0.4%
sugars 0 g0 g
Fibre <1.0 g<1.0 g4%
Protein 23.1 g28.9 g64%
Salt 0.8 g1.0 g17%
of which---
of which ---
*RI - Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Lean & Tasty. Following the recommended cooking ti

5 stars

Lean & Tasty. Following the recommended cooking times did not work for me. I cooked as (Beef fillet) that did the trick. I have had some for Christmas day for the last 3 years, nice with pork loin and all the trimmings.Nice cut into fingers ***** with chips and gravy. Can`t kook but do kook. Its a learning curve.

These seared Ostrich Steaks are just great.

5 stars

These seared Ostrich Steaks are just great. Very tasty, really quick to cook (you don't need to overdo them as you can have them slightly pink) and they are lovely and tender. We love them (in fact it's my favourite meat) and we're really happy Tesco has started to supply these again.

Better off buying a beef steak, or Venison

2 stars

It comes part cooked...which was a huge disappointment. Cooking tips suggest a minute and half per side. Which resulted in a "steak" that had been dragged through a warm kitchen. no amount of garlic, pepper and butter could save this. If they had been totally raw, perhaps something could be cooked!

Fab. I wasn’t sure what to expect but glad I tried

5 stars

Fab. I wasn’t sure what to expect but glad I tried it. I’m a convert. It’s v similar to steak fillet, flash fried, cooked medium with a little garlic, fried onion, knob of butter, absolutely delicious. High protein, low fat and cals.

