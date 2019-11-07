Kleinkaroo 2 Ostrich Fillet Steaks 250G

Lean & Tasty. Following the recommended cooking ti
Lean & Tasty. Following the recommended cooking times did not work for me. I cooked as (Beef fillet) that did the trick. I have had some for Christmas day for the last 3 years, nice with pork loin and all the trimmings.Nice cut into fingers ***** with chips and gravy. Can`t kook but do kook. Its a learning curve.
These seared Ostrich Steaks are just great.
These seared Ostrich Steaks are just great. Very tasty, really quick to cook (you don't need to overdo them as you can have them slightly pink) and they are lovely and tender. We love them (in fact it's my favourite meat) and we're really happy Tesco has started to supply these again.
Better off buying a beef steak, or Venison
It comes part cooked...which was a huge disappointment. Cooking tips suggest a minute and half per side. Which resulted in a "steak" that had been dragged through a warm kitchen. no amount of garlic, pepper and butter could save this. If they had been totally raw, perhaps something could be cooked!
Fab. I wasn’t sure what to expect but glad I tried
Fab. I wasn’t sure what to expect but glad I tried it. I’m a convert. It’s v similar to steak fillet, flash fried, cooked medium with a little garlic, fried onion, knob of butter, absolutely delicious. High protein, low fat and cals.