Gallo Spritz Pineapple & Passion Fruit 75Cl

Product Description

  • Aromatized Wine-Product Cocktail
  • Pineapple & Passionfruit
  • Enjoy this taste sensation inspired by the sun-drenched fruits of California. Your favourite Gallo Pinot Grigio has been gently spritzed and blended with natural flavours of luscious pineapple and juicy passionfruit. Bursting with vibrant fruity notes.
  • Pinot grigio blended with natural flavours
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Bursting with vibrant fruity notes

Alcohol Units

4.1

ABV

5.5% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Mixed Drinks

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Product of USA

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy chilled or over ice.

Name and address

  • Vinted and bottled by:
  • E. & J. Gallo Winery,
  • Modesto, CA.,
  • U.S.A.,
  • 95354.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • www.gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

simply one of the best

5 stars

if you are all about the sweet tasting wine, then you have found your match, its simply heavenly to the taste buds :)

