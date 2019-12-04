By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Innocent Apple & Berry Juice 1.35L

Innocent Apple & Berry Juice 1.35L
Product Description

  • Innocent summer fruits juice is a blend of apple juice, white grape juice, crushed strawberries & crushed blackcurrants.
  • Go to innocentdrinks.com to find out more good stuff
  • Our innocent promise:
  • 1. Tasty healthy products* - 100% pure fruit juice. No concentrates. No funny business.
  • 2. Sourced sustainably - we use recycled & recyclable packaging, refuse to air freight and source ethically.
  • 3. 10% of profits go to charity - find out more at www.innocentfoundation.org Innocent drinks. Tastes good, does good.
  • *This juice is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system. Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet. PS Eat your greens.
  • Crisp apple, sweet strawberry and tangy blackcurrant all blended together to make a deliciously refreshing juice.
  • - it's never concentrated
  • - a blend of apples, grapes, strawberries and blackcurrants in every 1.35l carafe
  • - 1 portion of fruit in every 150ml serving
  • Pack size: 1.35l
  • This juice is a source of Vitamin C which contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Information

Ingredients

8 Pressed Apples (69%), 52 Pressed White Grapes, 15 Crushed Strawberries (12%), 77 Crushed Blackcurrants (4%) squashed into every bottle

Storage

Please keep this juice chilled between 0-5°C before and after opening. Once opened, drink within 4 days.For best before date see neck.

Preparation and Usage

  • This juice has been gently pasteurised, just like milk. Shake it up.

Number of uses

9 approx. servings per carafe

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or
  • 120/121 Lower Baggot Street,

Return to

  • Fancy a chat?
  • Pop in to:
  • Fruit Towers,
  • 342 Ladbroke Grove,
  • London,
  • W10 5BU.
  • Or
  • 120/121 Lower Baggot Street,
  • Dublin 2.
  • Call 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI)
  • Email hello@innocentdrinks.com

Net Contents

1.35l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 150ml†
Energy 189kJ (45kcal)284kJ (67kcal)
Fat 0g0g
(of which saturates)0g0g
Carbohydrate 10g15g
(of which sugars)9.6g14g
Protein 0.4g0.6g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin C (RI*)24mg (30%)36mg (45%)
*Reference Intake--
†Recommended serving --

