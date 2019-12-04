By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crustless Cheese & Onion Quiche 340G

2.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Crustless Cheese & Onion Quiche 340G
£ 2.00
£0.59/100g

Offer

1/4 of a quiche
  • Energy880kJ 211kcal
    11%
  • Fat14.3g
    20%
  • Saturates7.1g
    36%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1035kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar cheese, Red Leicester cheese and onion baked with eggs and double cream on a wholemeal enriched shortcrust pastry base.
  • Wholemeal enriched base Extra mature Cheddar and sautéed onion baked with double cream Our recipes have been created by our chefs using double cream and eggs for a rich creamy filling. Our crustless quiches are then baked by our experts for a thin crispy wholemeal enriched base.
  • Wholemeal enriched base Extra mature Cheddar and sautéed onion baked with double cream
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Semi Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised (Egg), Onion (12%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Red Leicester Cheese, Double Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Cornflour, Chive, Rapeseed Oil, Quick Release Agent, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Processing Aids (Citric Acid).

Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.

Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.

Red Leicester Cheese contains: Milk, Salt, Vegetarian Rennet, Colour (Annatto), Starter Culture.

Medium Fat Soft Cheese contains: Milk)(Water, Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Starter Culture, Salt.

Quick Release Agent contains: Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-18 mins

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30-35 mins

Microwave

Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be served hot or cold.

    For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Tray. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1035kJ / 249kcal880kJ / 211kcal
Fat16.9g14.3g
Saturates8.4g7.1g
Carbohydrate12.8g10.9g
Sugars2.3g2.0g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein10.8g9.2g
Salt0.6g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Pack contains 4 servings.--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Very good quiche - I wait for it to be on special,

4 stars

Very good quiche - I wait for it to be on special, then it's good value.

More Tesco shrinkage.

3 stars

These have reduced in size. They are not sufficient in size for 4 as marked on the box! More like ONE.

This USED to nice ...

1 stars

This was really nice when it was the 'Award winning' version, but now they've changed the recipe (supplier?) and it's really not very nice. Whoever though of having a 'wholemeal enriched base' needs to re-think it in my opinion. I won't be buying this again while it's this version - such a shame, as the Award winning one was so nice :-/

