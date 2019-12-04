Tesco Crustless Cheese & Onion Quiche 340G

Ingredients
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Semi Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised (Egg), Onion (12%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Red Leicester Cheese, Double Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Palm Oil, Cornflour, Chive, Rapeseed Oil, Quick Release Agent, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Processing Aids (Citric Acid).
Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.
Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese contains: Milk)(Milk, Salt, Starter Culture, Vegetarian Rennet.
Red Leicester Cheese contains: Milk, Salt, Vegetarian Rennet, Colour (Annatto), Starter Culture.
Medium Fat Soft Cheese contains: Milk)(Water, Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins, Starter Culture, Salt.
Quick Release Agent contains: Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax).
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.
Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.