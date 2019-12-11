By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ribena No Added Sugar Concentrated Blackcurrant 1.5L

Ribena No Added Sugar Concentrated Blackcurrant 1.5L
each 250ml serving gives you
  • Energy50kJ 13kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per Per 100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated No Added Sugar Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sweeteners
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • Contains real fruit juice
  • No added sugar
  • No artificial colours
  • Made with British blackcurrants
  • Pack size: 1.5l

Information

Ingredients

Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (35%), Acids (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (Calcium Hydroxide, Calcium Carbonate), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame-K), Vitamin C, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Bisulphite), Colour (Anthocyanins), Contains a source of Phenylalanine

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use – follow carefully: Dilute 1 part (50ml) squash with at least 4 parts water to give a 250ml serving.
  • Remember to add extra water if giving to toddlers.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited,
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper Per 100ml%RI*per Per 250ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal20/550/13
Carbohydrate, g0.71.8
of which sugars, g0.51.3
Salt, g0.010.02
Vitamin C, mg324080100
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal) Contains naturally occurring sugars present in the fruit juice at approx. 0.5g per----
*RI = Reference Intake----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

