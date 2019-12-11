Ribena Concentrated Blackcurrant 1.5L

Will not be buying this anymore. Horrible now th
Will not be buying this anymore. Horrible now they have added the artificial sweeteners. Get rid of the artificial sweeteners and bring back real natural sugar. Give people a choice. Many people want natural things - not horrible artificial stuff.
Why did they have to spoil this drink? Stop putting the poisonous sweeteners in these drinks and use proper sugar. It is so difficult to buy squash or cordial now.
The family and I have loved this drink for many years, but it tastes just nasty now. With the changes because of the sugar tax this once loved drink is not the same. The colour of it is different and the aftertaste along with the salt that has been added is awful. What a great shame!
I used to absolutely LOVE Ribena and would have previously given it 5 stars. It was one of the few drinks that did not have those horrible sweeteners that leave a horrible after taste. Now I hate the new recipe and all because of the stupid sugar tax. There was already the Ribena Light with sweeteners and so it is not fair. Some of us can control ourselves and our sugar intake and should be given an option - there's too much Nanny state inteference. They should have kept the original recipe and I would have been prepared to pay a higher price for what I considered was a good quality drink. Nowadays I am forced to just drink water and nothing else. PLEASE BRING BACK THE ORIGINAL RECIPE WITHOUT THE SWEETENERS - charge more if you must I will pay the price!
Disgusting. Ribena has been my drink of choice for decades and it is nasty now they have added sweeteners despite already marketing a 'no added sugar' product. I find it undrinkable.
Spoiled by the recent addition of sweeteners. I saw someone else say these give the aftertaste of WD40. I can't put it better.
Ribera has recently changed it's recipe to include a horrible sweetener Acesulfamate or something like that, it leaves an awful after taste, the smaller bottles you can get in the Service stations were the first to change. I will no longer be ordering Ribena, now. I have 5 large bottles that I will be returning! Why the added sweetener?, the recipe was fine just as it was. Ribena is now off my weekly/monthly shopping list.