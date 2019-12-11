By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ribena Concentrated Blackcurrant 1.5L

Ribena Concentrated Blackcurrant 1.5L
£ 3.00
£0.20/100ml

each Per 250ml diluted serving gives you
  • Energy223kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars11.5g
    13%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 250ml serving

Product Description

  • Concentrated Blackcurrant Juice Drink with sugar and sweeteners
  • Rich in vitamin C
  • Made with British blackcurrants
  • Contains real fruit juice
  • No artificial colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • Pack size: 1.5l
  • Rich in vitamin C

Information

Ingredients

Water, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (32%), Sugar, Thickener (Polydextrose), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Gluconate), Acid (Citric Acid), Vitamin C, Extracts of (Carrot and Hibiscus), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Bisulphite), Sweeteners (Acesulfame-K, Sucralose)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use - follow carefully: Dilute 1 part (50ml) squash with at least 4 parts water to give a 250ml serving.
  • Remember to add extra water if giving to toddlers.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Cap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lucozade Ribena Suntory Limited,
  • 2 Longwalk Road,
  • Stockley Park,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB11 1BA.

Return to

  • Consumer Care, Lucozade Ribena Suntory Ltd., Stockley Park, Uxbridge, UB11 1BA.

Net Contents

1.5l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 250ml serving%RI*per after dilution 1 part with 4 parts water per 100ml%RI*
Energy, kJ/kcal223/5389/21
Carbohydrate, g11.94.7
of which sugars, g11.54.6
Salt, g0.150.06
Vitamin C, mg801003240
Contains negligible amounts of - Fat, Saturates and Protein. * Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
*RI = Reference Intake----

7 Reviews

Average of 1.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Will not be buying this anymore. Horrible now th

1 stars

Will not be buying this anymore. Horrible now they have added the artificial sweeteners. Get rid of the artificial sweeteners and bring back real natural sugar. Give people a choice. Many people want natural things - not horrible artificial stuff.

Why did they have to spoil this drink? Stop putti

1 stars

Why did they have to spoil this drink? Stop putting the poisonous sweeteners in these drinks and use proper sugar. It is so difficult to buy squash or cordial now.

Rest in Peace Ribena

1 stars

The family and I have loved this drink for many years, but it tastes just nasty now. With the changes because of the sugar tax this once loved drink is not the same. The colour of it is different and the aftertaste along with the salt that has been added is awful. What a great shame!

I used to absolutely LOVE Ribena and would have pr

1 stars

I used to absolutely LOVE Ribena and would have previously given it 5 stars. It was one of the few drinks that did not have those horrible sweeteners that leave a horrible after taste. Now I hate the new recipe and all because of the stupid sugar tax. There was already the Ribena Light with sweeteners and so it is not fair. Some of us can control ourselves and our sugar intake and should be given an option - there's too much Nanny state inteference. They should have kept the original recipe and I would have been prepared to pay a higher price for what I considered was a good quality drink. Nowadays I am forced to just drink water and nothing else. PLEASE BRING BACK THE ORIGINAL RECIPE WITHOUT THE SWEETENERS - charge more if you must I will pay the price!

BRING ORIGINAL RIBENA BACK!

1 stars

Disgusting. Ribena has been my drink of choice for decades and it is nasty now they have added sweeteners despite already marketing a 'no added sugar' product. I find it undrinkable.

It was so nice until recently

2 stars

Spoiled by the recent addition of sweeteners. I saw someone else say these give the aftertaste of WD40. I can't put it better.

Hate new added sweetener, awful! No more Ribena!

1 stars

Ribera has recently changed it's recipe to include a horrible sweetener Acesulfamate or something like that, it leaves an awful after taste, the smaller bottles you can get in the Service stations were the first to change. I will no longer be ordering Ribena, now. I have 5 large bottles that I will be returning! Why the added sweetener?, the recipe was fine just as it was. Ribena is now off my weekly/monthly shopping list.

