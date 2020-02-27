Energizer LR44 4 Pack

Product Description
- LR44/A76 Button Cell
- Energizer batteries
- High quality
- Used in a range of devices
- - 4-pack of Energizer® LR44/A76 Alkaline Button Battery
- - Long-lasting, reliable performance in specialty devices like blood pressure monitors, remotes, keyless entry systems, glucose monitors, toys, and games
- - Holds power for up to three years in storage, so it's ready when you need it
- - Cell size: LR44/A76; Type: Alkaline Coin; Volt: 1.5
- - Replacement for: 157, 303, 357, AG13, EPX76, LR44, S76, SG13, SR44
- Energizer® is the world's No.1 speciality brand*. Energizer® watch electronic batteries deliver long-lasting, dependable power for your coin-battery-operated items.
- *Based on scan sales.
- LR44/476
- 1,5V
- V13GA
- Alkaline
Information
Warnings
- WARNING: Insert correctly (+/-). Keep away from children. Do not swallow, open, recharge or expose to water, fire or high temperature: may explode, leak and cause damage.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
4 x Batteries
Safety information
