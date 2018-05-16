By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Energizer Cr2032 4 Pack

£ 7.50
£1.88/each

Product Description

  • 2032 Battery
  • IEC build size: CR2032 (20 x 3.2mm)
  • Voltage: 3.0 V
  • Ideal for calculators, Watches, Torches, Car Keys
  • - 4-pack of Energizer® 2032 Lithium Coin Battery
  • - Delivers long-lasting, dependable performance in speciality devices like heart rate monitors, remotes, keyless entry systems, glucose monitors, toys, and games
  • - Holds power for up to 10 years in storage, ensuring you have Lithium Coin Batteries ready when you need them
  • - Cell size: 2032; IEC: CR2032; Type: Lithium Coin; Volt: 3
  • - Replacement for: L14, DL2032, SB-T15, and 5004LC
  • - These lithium batteries can withstand a wide temperature range, from -30º to 60º C
  • Energizer® is the world's No.1 speciality brand*. Energizer® watch electronic batteries deliver long-lasting, dependable power for your coin-battery-operated items.
  • *Based on scan sales.

Information

Net Contents

4 x Batteries

