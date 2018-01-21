By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Only Fools And Horses Rodney Mug

4.5(18)Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 03/12/2019 and 23/12/2019.

£ 5.00
Product Description

  • H95xDia.130cm
  • A fun gift idea
  • Dishwasher safe
  • - Fully licenced product from the Iconic BBC TV show from the 80s
  • - Enjoy a cup of Lovely cuppa
  • - Gift Boxed
  • Officially Licensed
  • Microwave Safe

18 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Good fun

4 stars

I bought this for my son as a fun tree present for Xmas and he thought it was great as he is a big fan of the show.

Fantastic gift

5 stars

I brought this for my partner for Christmas and it was adored! Great gift for a small price!

Good picture & a nice large mug

5 stars

I bought this for a Christmas present & it's a lovely big mug

Great Mug for Dave ;)

5 stars

My boys got this for their dad for father's day. Perfect mug for an only fools and horses fan called Dave (or Rodney ;) ) The mug is bigger than your standard mug but the porcelain is actually quite thick so the drink size it holds is pretty standard. For a novelty mug it's great! And well worth the money.

ideal birthday gift

5 stars

i bought this as a present for my friends 40th as his name is dave, he loved it.

Perfect for fans!

5 stars

Bought this for my boyfriend for Christmas and he laughs every time he gets it out to have a cuppa Tea. He loves it!

Brilliant wording

2 stars

Bought this for my son in law for Xmas. He's a massive fan of Only Fools and Horses. As he is well known for getting people's names wrong the Rodney mug with the name Dave is so right for him. He loved it.

Perfect gift

5 stars

Bought as xmas gift. Fun and practical and a very good size mug

Great mug

5 stars

Nice big chunky mug. Boyfriend loves it. Recommended.

a nice size mug

5 stars

I bought this for my husband and he loves it because it holds a good amount

