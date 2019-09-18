By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Baxters Victorian Chutney 270G

Baxters Victorian Chutney 270G
£ 1.50
£0.56/100g

  • Fruit Chutney with Mild Spices
  • Passionate about good food since 1868

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen. Purveyors of Scottish Specialities, W.A. Baxter and Sons Ltd., Fochabers.

  • Pack size: 270g

Apples (33%), Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Dates, Raisins, Brown Sugar, Dried Onions, Salt, Molasses, Modified Maize Starch, Mustard Seeds, Orange Peel, Lemon Peel, Dried Ginger, Concentrated Orange Juice, Dried Apricots, Garlic Purée, Spices (Paprika, Cumin, Red Chilli Pepper, Cinnamon), Oregano, Garlic Powder, Sunflower Oil

  • Contains: Mustard

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks. For best before end: See cap.

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • Or please visit us at www.baxters.com

270g ℮

Typical Values(as sold) per 100g:
Energy641kJ / 151kcal
Fat0.3g
(of which saturates0g)
Carbohydrate35.2g
(of which sugars32.2g)
Fibre1.8g
Protein1.0g
Salt2.23g

Best chutney ever

My husbands favourite chutney. A great balance of flavours and not too sweet.

