Tesco Orange Minimum 5 Pack

3(16)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Orange Minimum 5 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.30/each
Per 100g
  • Energy181kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 181kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Oranges.
  • Hand picked Carefully grown in citrus orchards to be extra large and juicy
Information

Ingredients

Orange

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5, 6 fruit

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy181kJ / 43kcal181kJ / 43kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate8.5g8.5g
Sugars8.5g8.5g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein1.1g1.1g
Salt0.01g0.01g
Vitamin C54.0mg (68%NRV)54.0mg (68%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

16 Reviews

Average of 2.8 stars

5 stars

I can't believe this small oranges are much more better than large orange. Super sweet and juicy in this season. Thank you, Tesco!

Hit and miss

3 stars

Rather hit and miss. I buy these each week. Sometimes they are gorgeous. Very juicy and full of flavour. Other times they are rather dry and tough.

The quality of the oranges 5 pack delivered on 23/

1 stars

The quality of the oranges 5 pack delivered on 23/10 is appalling and I gave up after trying two. The are so very dry that they cannot be properly pealed and they not practical to chew and swallow. How long since they were picked, transported and displayed?

These are not at all nice. Very dry. No juice.

1 stars

These are not at all nice. Very dry. No juice. A waste of money.

Juicy

4 stars

Juicy and plenty of taste, kids really enjoy them.

Very thick skins and dry flesh inside.

2 stars

Very thick skins and dry flesh inside.

I dont like orages but my children live em

4 stars

I dont like orages but my children live em

Sweet oranges, Peel it, add some water and put it

5 stars

Sweet oranges, Peel it, add some water and put it in juice blender, anytime drink

Dreadful

1 stars

Dreadful. From no taste to half dried inside. I had to bin 2 packs

sweet&Juicy

4 stars

Very good value for money juicy and sweet

