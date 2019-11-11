Tesco Orange Minimum 5 Pack

orange, oranges, tesco
I can't believe this small oranges are much more better than large orange. Super sweet and juicy in this season. Thank you, Tesco!
Hit and miss
Rather hit and miss. I buy these each week. Sometimes they are gorgeous. Very juicy and full of flavour. Other times they are rather dry and tough.
The quality of the oranges 5 pack delivered on 23/
The quality of the oranges 5 pack delivered on 23/10 is appalling and I gave up after trying two. The are so very dry that they cannot be properly pealed and they not practical to chew and swallow. How long since they were picked, transported and displayed?
These are not at all nice. Very dry. No juice.
These are not at all nice. Very dry. No juice. A waste of money.
Juicy
Juicy and plenty of taste, kids really enjoy them.
Very thick skins and dry flesh inside.
Very thick skins and dry flesh inside.
I dont like orages but my children live em
I dont like orages but my children live em
Sweet oranges, Peel it, add some water and put it
Sweet oranges, Peel it, add some water and put it in juice blender, anytime drink
Dreadful
Dreadful. From no taste to half dried inside. I had to bin 2 packs
sweet&Juicy
Very good value for money juicy and sweet