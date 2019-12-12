By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

2.5(37)Write a review
image 1 of Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G
£ 1.85
£3.09/kg

Offer

Per 100g
  • Energy198kJ 47kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Sugars9.6g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 198kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • Clementines, Mandarin
  • Jaffa Sweet Easy Peeler
  • TBC
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Clementine, Mandarin

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Chile, Peru, South Africa, Spain, Uruguay, Israel, Swaziland

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy198kJ / 47kcal198kJ / 47kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate9.6g9.6g
Sugars9.6g9.6g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein0.9g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C42.0mg (53%NRV)42.0mg (53%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

37 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Full of pips!

2 stars

Nice taste but absolutely FULL of pips. Had 20+ pips per piece of fruit. Nightmare to eat and for children as a result.

Oh no!!

1 stars

Used to buy Jaffa oranges all the time as it was ‘PIP FREE GUARANTEE’ and now I’ve noticed it doesn’t say this on the packaging and every segment has a pip in it. Very upset because my toddler has loved these from 6 months old and can no longer have them.

Could not eat them, sour.

1 stars

Could not eat them, sour.

Juice and tasty

4 stars

Very tasty and juice, yes some have pips in, but I have probably found 3 pips in a whole Clementine.

Full of pips

1 stars

Bought 2 packs for the football team. So embarrassing as they were full of pips. One tiny segment had 3 pips in it!! I thought Jaffa’s were seedless. Won’t be buying them again.

Terrible. Tasteless and watery.

1 stars

Terrible. Tasteless and watery.

Poor quality

1 stars

Usually these oranges are really nice but the last time I bought these the taste was really bad and they deteriorated quickly.

Very dry and hard to even peel

1 stars

Very dry and hard to even peel

Very good when on a diet plus value for money

4 stars

Very good when on a diet plus value for money

Just perfect

5 stars

They were surprisingly tasty. Didn’t expect so sweet clementine in September. Also easy peeler. All my family enjoyed them. Very happy with them

1-10 of 37 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

