Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

Full of pips!
Nice taste but absolutely FULL of pips. Had 20+ pips per piece of fruit. Nightmare to eat and for children as a result.
Oh no!!
Used to buy Jaffa oranges all the time as it was ‘PIP FREE GUARANTEE’ and now I’ve noticed it doesn’t say this on the packaging and every segment has a pip in it. Very upset because my toddler has loved these from 6 months old and can no longer have them.
Could not eat them, sour.
Juice and tasty
Very tasty and juice, yes some have pips in, but I have probably found 3 pips in a whole Clementine.
Full of pips
Bought 2 packs for the football team. So embarrassing as they were full of pips. One tiny segment had 3 pips in it!! I thought Jaffa’s were seedless. Won’t be buying them again.
Terrible. Tasteless and watery.
Poor quality
Usually these oranges are really nice but the last time I bought these the taste was really bad and they deteriorated quickly.
Very dry and hard to even peel
Very good when on a diet plus value for money
Just perfect
They were surprisingly tasty. Didn’t expect so sweet clementine in September. Also easy peeler. All my family enjoyed them. Very happy with them