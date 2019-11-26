By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

3(9)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G
£ 2.50
£4.17/kg
  Energy195kJ 46kcal
    2%
  Fat0.2g
    0%
  Sugars9.6g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 195kJ / 46kcal

  • Finest Soft Citrus
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

Mandarin, Clementine, Tangerine

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated.

Produce of

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains.
Energy195kJ / 46kcal195kJ / 46kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate9.6g9.6g
Sugars9.6g9.6g
Fibre1.5g1.5g
Protein0.7g0.7g
Vitamin C42mg (53%NRV)42mg (53%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

9 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Thought I would give these a try as couldn't get t

5 stars

Thought I would give these a try as couldn't get the jaffa citrus box, very pleased with these not overly sweet thry are more expensive but worth it

Sweet and great quality

5 stars

Firs time I've bought these and will definitely buy again! Beautifully sweet. Fabulous!

DISAPPOINTING

2 stars

THEY ARE NEITHER SWEET OR EASY PEELER

wont buy again

1 stars

the ones I received were hard, far from easy to peel and not at all nice. very disappointed for the price

Packaging shows a cardboard wrapper, but it was in

3 stars

Packaging shows a cardboard wrapper, but it was in a plastic net which was the sole reason I tried something different.

SOUR!!

3 stars

All your sweet easy peelers are unpleasantly sour.

Poor quality will not buy again.

1 stars

Very poor quality. Firstly when I opened the box (the same day they arrived) 2 were already going bad and the rest were not far behind. Secondly the 'normal' clementine's purchased from Tesco the week before tasted better. These are not work the money.

Easy Peelers???

2 stars

Poor quality near end of best before date when delivered 2 were uneatable (mouldy) skins were hard so were difficult to peel not good value for money .

Always sweet

5 stars

Always sweet and rarely have pips. Very easy to peel. Would recommend. Worth the extra price.

