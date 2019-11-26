Tesco Finest Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

Thought I would give these a try as couldn't get t
Thought I would give these a try as couldn't get the jaffa citrus box, very pleased with these not overly sweet thry are more expensive but worth it
Sweet and great quality
Firs time I've bought these and will definitely buy again! Beautifully sweet. Fabulous!
DISAPPOINTING
THEY ARE NEITHER SWEET OR EASY PEELER
wont buy again
the ones I received were hard, far from easy to peel and not at all nice. very disappointed for the price
Packaging shows a cardboard wrapper, but it was in
Packaging shows a cardboard wrapper, but it was in a plastic net which was the sole reason I tried something different.
SOUR!!
All your sweet easy peelers are unpleasantly sour.
Poor quality will not buy again.
Very poor quality. Firstly when I opened the box (the same day they arrived) 2 were already going bad and the rest were not far behind. Secondly the 'normal' clementine's purchased from Tesco the week before tasted better. These are not work the money.
Easy Peelers???
Poor quality near end of best before date when delivered 2 were uneatable (mouldy) skins were hard so were difficult to peel not good value for money .
Always sweet
Always sweet and rarely have pips. Very easy to peel. Would recommend. Worth the extra price.