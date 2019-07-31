Tesco British Sliced Roast Chicken 400G

- Energy121kJ 29kcal1%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 485kJ / 115kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, cooked and roasted formed chicken breast.
- PRIME CUTS BRITISH CHICKEN Chicken breast cooked and roasted for flavour We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using selected chicken breasts. The chicken is then roasted to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (98%), Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Colour (Plain Caramel).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
16 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: It is normal for there to be an odour from this product which will disappear quickly after opening.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (25g)
|Energy
|485kJ / 115kcal
|121kJ / 29kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|23.4g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
