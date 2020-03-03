Yarden Houmous & Tahina 400G

Product Description
- Houmous Tahina Dip/salad of chickpeas and sesame paste
- Tahina*
- *RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher under rabbanut Kiryat Gat inspection
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Chickpeas (46%) [Water, Chickpeas, Acidity Regulator (E500)], Rapeseed Oil, Sesame Seeds Paste (17.5%), Water, Salt, Spices, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (E202), Sesame Seeds, Stabilizers (E412, E415)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame
Storage
Keep refrigerated at +4°C.Use by: see cover.
Produce of
Product of Israel
Number of uses
Pack contains 13 servings
Importer address
- Osem UK Ltd,
- 7-8 Hemmels Park,
- Laindon,
- Essex,
- SS15 6GF.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1095kJ/328kcal
|Fat
|28.5g
|Of which are saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.5g
|Of which are sugars
|0.6g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|Protein
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
