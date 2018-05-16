By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yarden Deluxe Houmous 400G

£ 3.00
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Houmous Deluxe Dip/salad of chickpeas with garden herbs sauce.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher under rabbanut Kiryat Gat inspection
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Chickpeas (44%) (Water, Chickpeas, Raising Agent (E500)), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Sesame Seed Paste (13%), Green Pepper, Salt, Cucumbers in Brine (Cucumbers, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Spices, Preservative (E202), Firming Agent (E509)), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spices, Herbs (0, 4%) (Parsley, Coriander), Preservative (E202), Hot Dried Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated at +4ºC.Use by: see cover.

Produce of

Product of Israel

Number of uses

Pack contains 13 servings

Importer address

  • Osem UK Ltd,
  • 7-8 Hemmels Park,
  • Laindon,
  • Essex,
  • SS15 6GF.

Return to

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1305kJ/312kcal
Fat 27.0g
of which are saturates 2.3g
Carbohydrate 9.0g
of which are sugars 0.4g
Protein 6.0g
Salt 1.25g
RI = Reference Intakes of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)-

