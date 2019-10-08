Tesco British Honey Roast Ham 275G

Very good quality with good taste and texture
All the ham from tesco so far has been tasteless
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 119kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Mineral Sea Salt, Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Honey (2%), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrate), Salt, Brown Sugar, Colour (Plain Caramel).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K.
12 Servings
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
275g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (23g)
|Energy
|502kJ / 119kcal
|115kJ / 27kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.3g
|4.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
