Pampers Baby Dry Size 4 Essential Pack 44 Nappies

4.5(2659)Write a review
image 1 of Pampers Baby Dry Size 4 Essential Pack 44 Nappies
£ 9.00
£0.21/each

Product Description

  • Extra sleep-layer quickly absorbs wetness
  • Top dry layer pulls liquid away & drys up fast
  • Size 4 - suitable for babies weighing 7-18kg/15-40lbs
  • Air channels for dry bottoms with Pampers baby-dry nappies. As a parent you understand the importance of fresh air against your baby’s skin, which is why you may like to let your baby have some nappy-free time during the day. Pampers baby-dry nappies create space for air to flow freely inside the nappy, giving your baby that fresh air feeling. With up to 12 hours of Breathable Dryness, your baby’s bottom stays dry throughout the night for a comfortable sleep. Use with Pampers wipes. Packaging may vary.
  • Pampers baby-dry nappies with unique Air Channels for overnight breathable dryness
  • An Extra Dry-Layer to help distribute wetness evenly and keep it away from baby’s skin
  • An absorbent core with Micro Pearls to lock away wetness. For up to 12 hours
  • Stretchy sides provide a comfortable fit for great overnight leakage protection
  • 2x stronger leg cuffs provide additional protection against leaks and keep your baby dry for up to 12 hours
  • Fun exterior graphics to enjoy our fun designs & characters with your baby
  • Want to know more about the components Pampers uses? Visit pampers.co.uk, pampers.ie
  • Quantity: 44
  • Nappy Size: Pack Size

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, Stearyl Alcohol, Paraffinum Liquidum, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation and/or strangulation, keep all packaging material away from babies and children.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • (UK) 0800 328 328 1
  • (IE) 1800 535 124
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2659 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Didn’t get on with them at all

1 stars

Every night my 8 month old wakes up wet, and sometimes in the day after an hour or so it’s leaked out the sides! Absolute rip off, rather use Sainsbury’s own!

Nappy leakage

3 stars

I have been using pampers ever since my baby was born. But since past few months experience has been a disaster. Every night my son is leaking and it's very annoying. I'm thinking to change the brand to see if any difference is made. The pant nappy are not very reliable.

Pampers nappies

5 stars

Great nappies no leakage

Disappointed

1 stars

I bought these as friends had recommended them for over night. My baby is 6.5kg so I bought size 3 (6-9kg). The first night she wore them she was soaking in the morning, through her clothes and sleeping bag (less than 12 hours). They also seem to only just fit, not sure how they would last another 1.5kg growth. So disappointed and waste of money.

Not as expected

3 stars

My mum always used Pampers years ago and said they were the best. I decided to use the same as that was a good enough endorsement for me. On a limited budget I thought buying these would be the best for my baby. However I am really disappointed with them. The sides leak staining his clothes. Plus when wet they feel like jelly and are very heavy. They also don't leave him feeling dry but very damp and tacky. To say I'm unhappy would be an understatement. I expected a lot better from Pampers.

Fantastic

5 stars

i use these on my little boy they are fantastic keeps him dry and happy pampers are the best nappies ever

Amazing

5 stars

Love the nappies, never had leaks like in other brands brilliant.

We Love these Nappies

4 stars

Whilst these are more expensive than some value ranges, they are worth every extra penny. The nappies are soft, comfortable and keep my little boy dry throughout the night. I have and would recommend these as they are fab!

Mrs

5 stars

I have been using Pampers since my son was born and I will never switch to anything else. Pampers Baby Dry keeps the liquid in the nappy. I have never had any problems with nappy rash or anything as his bottom is still dry and he is still comfortable even when he sleeps . I totally recommend Pampers to all my mum friends and even some of them have switched .

Brilliant

5 stars

I had tried numerous different brands of nappies and Pampers really are the best by far. With twins keeping them dry and happy is my priority, especially with them now sleeping through the night. Would highly recommend these to any parents. Squaddie Nik8888

1-10 of 2659 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

