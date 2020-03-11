By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toni & Guy Leave In Conditioner 100Ml

Toni & Guy Leave In Conditioner 100Ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Leave In Conditioner
  • Controls frizz and protects against humidity for all-day manageability
  • Suitable for all hair types.
  • 100ml conditioning treatment
  • Controls frizz and protects against humidity for advanced all-day manageability.
  • Born and bred in Britain, with years of experience working with iconic British designers at London fashion shows, our collection of hair care and styling products is infused with backstage know-how, to help you express your personal style.
  • Smooth & manageable hair
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Dimethicone, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Carbomer, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Trideceth-5, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Xanthan Gum, Caprylyl Glycol, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Phenylpropanol, Propanediol, Sodium Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Direction for use: Spread a walnut sized amount evenly through damp hair before styling to help banish frizz. To complete your look and define your style, choose from one of our 4 styling collections: Casual, Classic, Glamour & Creative.

Warnings

Name and address

Return to

  • Questions/Comments?:
  • www.unilever.com
  • Contact Consumer Care:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost,
  • Admail 1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX.
  • Call 0800 591 720
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

Good for taming dry, frizzy hair. Best used straight after washing. Non-greasy and non-perfumed.

