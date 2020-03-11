Toni & Guy Leave In Conditioner 100Ml

Good for taming dry, frizzy hair. Best used straig
Good for taming dry, frizzy hair. Best used straight after washing. Non-greasy and non-perfumed.
Offer
Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Dimethicone, VP/Methacrylamide/Vinyl Imidazole Copolymer, Carbomer, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Citric Acid, Cyclopentasiloxane, Dimethiconol, Disodium EDTA, Lactic Acid, Parfum, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Trideceth-5, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Xanthan Gum, Caprylyl Glycol, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Phenylpropanol, Propanediol, Sodium Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Made in EU
100ml ℮
CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020