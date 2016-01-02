By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toni & Guy Nourish Normal Hair Conditioner 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Toni & Guy Nourish Normal Hair Conditioner 250Ml
Product Description

  • Normal Conditioner
  • Nourishes & fortifies normal hair
  • Improves manageability & gives your hair a healthy-looking shine
  • 250ml nourishing conditioner
  • hairmeetwardrobe.com
  • Visit our website or scan the code on pack for expert styling tips & techniques.
  • Conditioner for Normal Hair for everyday softness for touchable daily softness and shine. Nourishes and fortifies for everyday manageability and healthy-looking shine. Start with Toni&Guy Hair Meet Wardrobe Shampoo for Normal Hair for extra freshness.
  • Born and bred in Britain, with years of backstage experience at London Fashion Week, our collection of hair care and styling products are infused with salon know-how to help you create the looks you want for heat-turning style.
  • Touchable daily softness
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum (Fragrance), Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Disodium EDTA, PEG-150 Distearate, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, DMDM Hydantoin, Phenoxyethanol, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Citronellol, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: After shampooing, gently massage into damp hair and comb through, leave for a few moments then rinse thoroughly. Work with Toni&Guy Shampoo for Normal hair for touchably clean softness and shine. To complete your look and define your style, choose from one of our 4 styling collections: Casual, Classic, Glamour and Creative.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: USE ONLY AS DIRECTED. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Questions/Comments?:
  • www.unilever.com
  • Contact Consumer Care:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost,
  • Admail 1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX.
  • Call 0800 591 720
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Hair product

5 stars

Bought this as a gift for my daughter, she was absolutely delighted, she said she couldn't wait to try it, and when she did, she told me that it was gorgeous!

